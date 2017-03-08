Bloomington swimmer sets two state records

Larson blasts 200 I.M., 500 Free marks

Minnesota Online High School senior and Bloomington resident JohnThomas Larson stood on top of the podium during the Class State Swimming and Diving meet at the University of Minnesota not once but twice as a state-record setting champion.

He won the 200-yard Individual Medley in a new high school record time of 1:46.30 and set another all-time record time in the 500 freestyle winning in 4:16.92, more than 20 seconds ahead of Stillwater’s runner-up, Junior Robert Niemann.

“My goal coming in here was to break the 200 I.M. state record which was 1:47 and one of my best buddies missed the record last year by one-hundredth, Griffin Beck (of Eden Prairie) so I wanted to take stab at that. I wasn’t expecting to go 1:46.8 on Friday so I was pleasantly surprised by that and to go 1:46.30 was icing on the cake,” he said. Larson Bloomington resident JohnThomas Larson set a new state record in the 200-yard Individual Medley and 500 freestyle during the Class AA state meet on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Then in the 500 free, he was looking to break 4:20. “It wasn’t until the final 75 when I felt good so I’m really happy with how it went.”

Larson grew up in Bloomington went to Ridgeview Elementary, Olson Middle School and some brief time at Jefferson High School before switching to the online-curriculum format based in St. Paul so he complete his class work around an intense swimming schedule in preparation of the U.S. Olympic Trials last June in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I wouldn’t train that experience for anything,” Larson said.

He hoped to return to the pool for the Jaguars one last time but the Minnesota State High School League’s transfer policy prevented the switch ahead of this winter season. Swimming for Minnesota Online High School, JohnThomas Larson plans to swim at the University of Texas next season. Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson

Growing up swimming at the University of Minnesota pool, Larson said, he was able to race friends from the club side of swimming in the state prep meet. “It was awesome to have a home environment and next year to have a NCAAs here next year was poetic,” he said, ending one chapter and beginning another in his swimming career.

To get to state before graduating high school, Larson competed in the Maroon and Gold Invite in January, also held at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center pool, site of the 2018 NCAA National Championships, and qualified through the Section 4AA meet against Mounds View and Stillwater.

Being the only member of the school’s team, Larson is part of the Edina Swim Club and works privately with coach Jeff Rodriguez at the club’s pool, the Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina.

“I’ve been training alone some a lot of the motivation has to come from me and it’s really helped me kind of get refreshed as to why I’m swimming,” he said. “That was a great experience for me to learn how to swim for myself and something I’ll carry on for the rest of my career.”

Larson plans to swim for the University of Texas in the fall. Being able to swim under coach Eddie Reese was a big motivation for Larson. “He’s like my club and high school coach, so familiarity was there. Austin is a lot like Minneapolis and I know I can succeed there, too.”

