Annual skate show is set for March 17-18

Bloomington Ice Garden to host performances

The Figure Skating Club of Bloomington, based out of the Bloomington Ice Garden will host its annual ice show, titled “The Great Minnesota Skate Together, March 17 and 18.

The show includes 100 skaters between the Bloomington Ice Garden Skate School and figure skating club as this year’s program takes on a Minnesotan theme with shows both days at 7 p.m. in addition to a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.

The program includes some of the most well-known Minnesota connections including Prince, water skiing, fishing the University of Minnesota, Betty Crocker, Zamboni drivers, Brainered International Raceway, Owl City, Mall of America and more. Skaters of all ages will participate in the annual Minnesota-themed skate show at Bloomington Ice Garden March 17-18. Submitted photo

“It’s been a rebuilding year since many of our skaters have moved on to college or other activities so our skating club is in a rebuilding stage, which is really exciting because it gives our younger and up-and-coming skaters a chance to bein the limelight more now,” Skating club coach Rene Gelecinskyj said. “It also gives our skate school skaters a chance to see if that it is not always the older skaters who are excelling and advancing into the club, but the younger and eager ones as well.”

The skate school is a city program with more than 400 skaters ages 3-70 with year-round classes for those interested in hockey, figure skating or recreational skating.

Advanced tickets are $7 for adults, $5 seniors and students and children under four are free. Walk-up tickets are an additional $1.

A dress rehearsal is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 with tickets $5 for all.