What does the future hold for interstate junction?

The future of a major freeway junction will be reviewed next week during a Bloomington Chamber of Commerce public affairs forum.

A discussion of the efforts to relieve congestion and improve safety of the junction of interstates 35W and 494 will be held 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the chamber’s offices, 9633 Lyndale Ave, Suite 200.

The I-494 corridor is ranked as the 17th worst commute in the nation. Karl Keel, Bloomington’s public works director, and Scott Mcbride, the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s metro district engineer, will discuss the work being done to secure funding for improvements at the junction. The Bloomington legislative delegation has also been invited to speak.

Registration: tr.im/march15