Richfield Police reports, Feb. 22-28: Attempted kidnapping, wine glass assault

Police respond to weapon at high school, attempted kidnapping, wine glass assault

For Feb. 22-28, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Feb. 22 – A reporting party told police around 12:15 a.m. that he had too much to drink and got his vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks at West 67th Street and Pleasant Avenue.

Police responded to a report of a domestic assault on the 6600 block of 14th Avenue around 4:15 a.m.

A wine glass was broken over an individual’s face during an altercation between roommates and several other parties on the 7100 block of 14th Avenue, it was reported around 5 p.m. The suspects fled before police arrived.

A male reported that another male was flushing drugs down the toilet on the 700 block of West 78th Street around 3:15 p.m.

Police confiscated a BB gun and a machete from a driver who refused to comply with commands during a routine traffic stop on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue around 9:15 p.m. The driver was arrested.

Feb. 23 – A victim on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue said around 1 a.m. that someone hit him over the head with a pipe and stole $200 and a cell phone.

Police located an occupied stolen vehicle on the 6300 block of Portland Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Three juveniles were arrested. Two of the suspects were wanted in Minneapolis for burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7200 block of Oakland Avenue around 3:15 p.m. The amount stolen was valued at $300.

Police responded to a burglary on the 1000 block of East 77th Street around 4:30 p.m.

A driver was arrested at 18th Avenue and Diagonal Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. for driving a stolen vehicle.

Police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI after stopping the vehicle at 73rd Street and Interstate 35W for traffic violations around 10 p.m.

Police arrested a driver for DWI after stopping the vehicle for an equipment violation on the 6700 block of Emerson Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

Feb. 24 – A victim reported around 11 a.m. that a gold watch and cell phone stolen from his residence on the 0 block of West 78th Street.

A violation of an order for protection was reported on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue around noon.

Police responded to a medical drug overdose on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

An incidence of criminal sexual conduct was reported on the 7100 block of 16th Avenue around 4 p.m.

A victim reported around 5 p.m. That her purse and $40 cash was taken from an unlocked vehicle on the 6500 block of Woodlake Drive.

Feb. 25 – Police recovered two stolen vehicles on the 1700 block of West 78th Street around 9 a.m. and took six juveniles into custody.

A victim reported his wallet containing $300 in cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 7300 block of Park Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

A male was urinating behind his vehicle on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue, police observed around 9:30 a.m. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Feb. 26 – Three suspects ran from police after officers responded to the 7300 block of Bloomington Avenue around 2 a.m. on a report of suspicious parties at the location. The three parties were arrested and cited for fleeing police on foot.

After responding to a report of suspicious activity on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue around 9:30 p.m., police cited a juvenile for fleeing an officer on foot.

Feb. 27 – A school resource officer took a report of a dangerous weapon at Richfield High School around 9:30 a.m.

A theft from a vehicle in the amount of $35 was reported on the 6500 block of Woodlake Drive around 9:45 a.m.

A driver involved in a crash between two vehicles at East 63rd Street and 13th Avenue was arrested for third-degree DWI around 1 p.m. Additionally, the driver had no license and had a warrant.

Feb. 28 – A juvenile female reported around 9:30 a.m. that a male suspect attempted to pull her into his car at a bus stop at West 77th Street and Wentworth Avenue.

Two juvenile males were cited for disorderly conduct after police responded to a report of a fight on the 7400 block of Oliver Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

Someone stole a $300 subwoofer from a car audio store on the 6200 block of Lyndale Avenue, it was reported around 4 p.m.

A male stole $2,500 from behind the counter at a business on the 7100 block of Chicago Avenue, it was reported around 6:15 p.m.