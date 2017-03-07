Richfield hopes for new life at sections

Despite ending the season on a seven-game losing streak, the Richfield boys basketball team is confident about its chances heading into the Section 3AAA tournament. Cole Christian (1) and Tylan Keosongseng (22) team up to corral Jefferson’s Joe Hird during the Spartans’ (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Spartans play in one of the toughest conferences in the Metro area, the Metro West Conference, and playing against top tier squads such as Chaska and Jefferson can only help Richfield improve.

“I think this gives us a taste of what real competition is like,” senior Antonio Maddox said. “We will take this into consideration and apply it when sections comes.”

The section tournament also gives the Spartans a chance to play teams that are similar in size and quickness, which might give the Spartans an advantage.

“I think we understand we’re a quick team, but we have to understand where our interior play is,” Richfield head boys basketball coach Omar McMillan said. “We will play against other quick teams, too, within our section.

“Outside of Holy Angels and Kennedy we won’t see a lot of bigs. This will be something we will be more prepared for.”

While the section tournament offers the Spartans a chance to hit the restart button on their season, McMillan would have liked to see his team compete better in big games to close out the season.

Richfield fell 71-35 to Jefferson last week before dropping a 57-50 decision to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, a team it defeated 70-64 Feb. 7.

While the Spartans played well in the loss to Benilde, the players took the loss to Jefferson to heart.

“I honestly took this game as a wake-up call,” Maddox said. “If we keep playing like this we will be packing up our things really early.

“There will be no looking back and it will be over and done with.”

McMillan hopes other players will react the same way Maddox, his senior captain, did.

“I hope this is a wake-up call,” McMillan said. “Our conference is tough, but our sectional opponents sure aren’t going to be slouches.

“They’re going to look at these games and think there is a chance they could beat Richfield. On the flip side I don’t think there is a sectional opponent in there that will want to play us.”

If the Spartans hope to compete well in the section tournament and advance to state, they know they must be able to do the small things to help the team win.

“We have to start putting the ball in the hole, that’s what the game is all about,” Maddox said. “If we can’t do that and if we can’t lock up on defense, stop the penetration, then the rest is history.”

In the practices leading up to the section opener, McMillan hoped to be able to find a group of players that he can rely on.

“I need to see who wants it, who is passionate about it,” McMillan said. “That’s something we really need to narrow down leading into the section.

“We need to see what group of guys is die-hard about fulfilling the goal we set at the beginning of this year.”

The Spartans opened the Section 3AAA tournament against St. Paul Harding March 7. With a win, the Spartans will take on the winner of St. Paul Highland Park/Holy Angels at 6:45 p.m. Friday, march 10, at Jefferson High School.

