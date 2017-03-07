Elliott wins Richfield mayoral election, taking 79 percent of vote

Pat Elliott

Pat Elliott will be Richfield’s next mayor.

The Richfield City Councilmember beat opponent Dan Oxendale for the seat in Richfield’s special election March 7, taking about 79 percent of the vote, for a count of 851 to Oxendale’s 207. Oxendale was running for public office for the first time.

Elliott is serving his third term on the city council and will vacate his Ward 1 seat to become mayor, fulfilling the remaining 22 months on the term after Debbie Goettel vacated the mayoral seat to start the year. Goettel left to take a seat following her election to the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.

Unless a special council meeting is called, Elliott will be sworn in during the next regularly scheduled council meeting, set for Tuesday, March, 28. The city council will canvass the election results Friday, March 10.

With Elliott vacating his council seat, another special election will take place to fill the post. Although it is not yet official, that election will likely to occur Tuesday, June 6, according to City Clerk Elizabeth VanHoose.