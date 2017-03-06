Wind, storm advisories into Tuesday; tornado reported near Zimmerman

Strong southern winds were bringing storms through much of Minnesota Monday night.

A possible tornado was reported near Zimmerman. Large hail was reported to the National Weather Service in many parts of the state.

The NWS said a tornado watch remains valid until 10 p.m. Monday evening for the following areas: Wright, Sherburne, Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Scott and Washington County.

The National Weather Service was also issuing these warnings as of 6:30 p.m. Monday night:

– TIMING/WINDS…A cold front will push through this evening with winds becoming southwest and increasing for a time with gusts of 45 mph possible. After a relative lull in intensity overnight, west winds will increase again Tuesday morning with gusts of 60 mph possible through early evening.

– IMPACTS…Tree damage and power outages are possible. Unsecured, lighter objects will be blown around. Driving may be difficult, particularly on north/south roads.