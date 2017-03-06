Richfield wrestlers end season at state

Entering the season, the Richfield wrestling team set high goals for itself. Connor Swetala looks for a way to gain an advantage over his opponent during his match at the 2017 Class AA individual state wrestling meet March 4. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Spartans returned 2015-16 state entrants Connor Swetala, Kendall Sandifer and Patrick Voigt, and those three, as well as other son the team, hoped to advance to this season’s state meet.

Swetala, Sandifer and Voigt were able to win section titles in their respective weight classes to advance to the 2016-17 state wrestling meet. Swetala and Sandifer became three-time state entrants, while Voigt attended state for the second consecutive season.

“I’m always proud of these guys,” Richfield head wrestling coach Carl Maiers said. “They have done things this school hasn’t seen in a long time, and they have surpassed the expectations that I have set for them.

“I know their goals are set high, and my goals for them are set high, but everything from here on out is bonus. We’re looking to get that bonus right now.”

Swetala kicked off the state meet for the Spartans with his 126-pound match. Swetala lost his lone match of the meet 8-1. Swetala ended the season with a 27-6 record.

Sandifer had a tough draw to open the meet, as he faced the eventual state champion in Waconia’s Tyler Wagener to open the tournament.

Sandifer came back in his first consolation match to win by technical fall (18-3), before falling 11-7 in the second round of the consolation meet. Sandifer ended the year with a 34-5 record.

Voigt, like Swetala, wrestled just one match at the state meet and fell by a 6-4 decision to Waconia’s Justin Schultz. Voigt trailed 5-1 heading into the third period, but he came back to make it 5-4 with less than a minute remaining. Voigt posted a 24-4 record in 2016-17.

“The non-quit attitude has been around all year, and the last three years since I have been here” Maiers said. “They’re non-quit guys and that’s why they are here.

“They don’t quit in the practice room, they don’t quit in the offseason and that’s why they’re here.”

While only three Richfield wrestlers competed in the state meet, Maiers hopes that the Richfield wrestlers in the stands will be motivated by the aspect of state and work hard in the offseason to prepare for next season.

“Everybody that comes down here and sees this tremendous show they put on here sees this is a huge motivator for these kids,” Maiers said. “To be down here and visually see it, it is a great place to set goals.”

