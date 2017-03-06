Richfield DECA program enjoys honors

Richfield High School’s marketing and business program continues to flourish as participants make their mark on the national stage.

For the sixth year in a row, DECA, an international educational organization, has awarded the Richfield branch of the club program with a Gold Level certification for its school store, signifying the operation met the organization’s highest level of standards for school-based enterprises.

DECA has school-based clubs throughout America preparing students for careers in marketing, finance, entrepreneurship and hospitality. Individual DECA chapters run entrepreneurial enterprises that are evaluated through extensive documentation detailing adherence to various marketing and retail standards.

Richfield High School’s business operation, called Spartan Avenue, incorporates digital and on-site sales; print, electronic and social media marketing; management and personnel functions and a wide range of career preparation opportunities.

Led by instructor Dean Breuer, the students who compiled the documentation for the certification were Peter Hamilton, Shayla Byron, Giovanni Molina, Breddy Julian, Jose Olalde and Randy Ham.

Three of those DECA members will represent Minnesota in April at the International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, California. There, Julian, local club president; Olalde, vice president; and Molina, manager of Spartan Avenue, will join 18,000 students, advisors, businesspeople and alumni in developing knowledge and skills for their careers.