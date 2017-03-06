Jefferson cheerleaders win national title

The Jefferson High School cheerleading team finished first in the country at a Florida cheerleading competition last month.

The first-place award came in the large varsity game day routine competition, earning a trophy for the school and medals for the cheerleaders. The school also placed 15th out of more than 60 teams in the medium varsity competition.

The trip to the National High School Cheerleading Competition Orlando was the result of the school earning a state title for the fourth consecutive year during the Minnesota Cheerleading Coaches Association competition in St. Paul. The Jaguars scored highest out of 37 teams competing that day, earning the state grand champion title for the third consecutive year.

Video of the game day routine performance is available online at tr.im/17video.