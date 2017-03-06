Forum addresses early childhood education funding on March 11

The League of Women Voters of Bloomington, Edina and Richfield is hosting a forum addressing early childhood education funding from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

While few question the value of pre-kindergarten education, the forum will address the thornier issue of how to pay for it, providing a panel of experts to field questions.

The scheduled panelists and the organizations they represent:

• Todd Otis – Senior Vice President for external relations for Think Small

• Ericca Maas – Executive director of Close Gaps by 5

• Dr. Arthur Reynolds – Professor at the University of Minnesota Institute of Child Development

• State Sen. Melissa Halvorson Wicklund

(D-Bloomington) – Senate District 50 representative, member of the Senate Education Finance Committee

• State Rep. Jenifer Loon (R-Eden Prairie) – Chair of the House Education Finance Committee

The forum will be moderated by Debbie McNeil of the Edina League of Women Voters. Attendees are invited to arrive at 9:15 a.m. for coffee preceding the program.

Info: [email protected]