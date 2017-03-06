Bloomington United for Youth recognizes volunteers

Bloomington United for Youth honored several individuals and organizations last month during its annual Volunteer Recognition Awards.

The awards honor youth, adults and community groups who make a positive difference through volunteerism. The awards were presented during a Feb. 7 ceremony.

Youth awards were presented to Bloomington Kennedy junior David Palmquist and Bloomington Jefferson senior Genevieve Lund. Palmquist was selected for his volunteer work with Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People and his mentoring of students at Kennedy. Lund was selected for her volunteer work with the Families Moving Forward program of Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative and her work as a youth group mentor at St. Edward’s Catholic Church.

Jefferson TOPPLE (Teaching our Peers Peace, Love and Encouragement) received the youth group award.

Dwight Geisler of Bloomington Daymakers Rotary Club received the adult award for coordination of the club’s annual teen job fair. Oak Grove Presbyterian Church received the adult group award for its support of Homework Connection since 2004 and Oasis for Youth.

Bloomington United for Youth works to engage the entire community in the positive development of youth.

Info: bloomingtonyouth.org