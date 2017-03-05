City to host two-month academy for safe elders

A program that provides resources, safety education and crime prevention tips to elder residents of Bloomington will hold an eight-week academy beginning next month.

Bloomington Academy for Safe Elders will hold weekly sessions 9-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays, beginning April 5, at Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave.

The program is open to Bloomington residents and will feature presentations by the city’s Human Services Division, police department, fire department, public health department and public works department. It will also include a tour of the Hennepin County Jail.

Participants are subject to a background check, and transportation is available by arrangement through the city’s transportation program.

Registration closes Wednesday, March 22.

Info: 952-563-4944