Braemar Men’s Club ready for season

The Braemar Men’s Club has a busy summer of golf planned for 2017.

Even though the Braemar Golf Course is under construction, the group will continue to offer competitive leagues, including 9-hole match-play leagues Mondays at Dahlgreen and the Braemar Academy 9 and a Thursday morning league at Stonewood.

There will be many other events, including a May stag at Minnesota Valley Country Club, a June stag at the Braemar Academy 9 and the club championship in August at Ridges of Sand Creek.

The membership fee is $60.

New members in 2017 can avoid paying the $50 initiation fee, which will be instituted in 2018 when Braemar Golf Course reopens.

Information: Tim Nord at 612-381-4709 or Mike Casserly at 612-708-9216.