Bloomington women recall years of political incarceration

The memories aren’t all fond, but several Twin Cities residents have found themselves reflecting upon their childhood far more frequently in recent weeks, despite the fact they’re more than seven decades removed from a defining period of their lives.

Feb. 19 was the 75th anniversary of the Japanese-American incarceration order. It’s a period of World War II that affected thousands of families in the United States, but isn’t discussed as often as major wartime events domestically and overseas.

There are dozens of Twin Cities residents who have firsthand memories of the years their families lived in military encampments, plucked from their homes in the western United States. Their encampment was in response to the Japanese bombing of Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor in December 1941, and it resulted in many families giving up their homes, and livelihood. Several Bloomington residents are among the children who lived in simple, hastily assembled barracks, including Sally Sudo.

Sudo, 81, speaks periodically about the experiences and impact of her family’s encampment, which President Franklin Roosevelt initiated with an executive order in February 1942. It is estimated that more than 120,000 residents along the west coast – two-thirds of which were American citizens – were evacuated from their homes with little notice. They were told they could bring suitcases of possessions, and little more.

Sudo was 6 when her family was forced out of their Seattle home. Her father had emigrated from Japan in 1899 at age 18. He had legally lived in the United States for more than four decades and was a restaurant proprietor when the family was abruptly uprooted.

Families were sent to temporary camps, often at horse racing tracks or fairgrounds, until more permanent accommodations were ready. The families of both Sudo and Lucy Kirihara of Bloomington wound up in Minidoka, Idaho.

Like Sudo, Kirihara’s father emigrated to the United States in the 1890s. Kirihara’s family settled in Portland, and was also forced out of their home in 1942. Now 86, Kirihara was 11 years old when her family was uprooted.

Her family was initially housed in a racetrack exhibition hall, where many families slept in horse stalls. Cots were lined up throughout the hall, offering no privacy. Watched over by guards, the families were akin to prisoners, despite not being charged with a crime. A sixth-grader at the time, Kirihara’s education was disrupted. The same held true for her older sister who was supposed to graduate from high school that spring, Kirihara explained.

Although many of those relocated were forced to live in encampments, those who had job opportunities in the eastern U.S. were allowed to relocate. College students were able to attend school, too, so long as they weren’t attending a college along the west coast military zone the government was trying to protect, Kirihara noted.

Her sister was able to attend college in Minnesota with the help of the National Japanese American Relocation Council, although in order to do so meant leaving her family behind and surviving alone at Macalester College in St. Paul.

The encampments were divided into blocks, and several blocks would share common areas for dining, bathing and education, Sudo called. The furnishings in the living quarters were minimal, she noted.

Sudo lived in temporary accommodations at the Washington state fairgrounds until the Idaho camp was ready. Families were moved by train to Idaho and didn’t know where they were being moved to. She remembers armed guards monitoring the passengers from the front and back of every train car.

The barracks in Idaho were less than ideal, according to Sudo. There was one light bulb for her family’s living quarters, and the only furniture provided was simple beds.

“We had to make our own mattresses out of straw,” she recalled.

The poorly constructed and uninsulated buildings provided meager protection from the elements. Idaho summers would reach temperatures in excess of 100 F, and winter brought subzero temperatures. The family had a potbelly stove for heat, and was given one bucket of coal per day. If there was a cup of standing water in the room, it would freeze, Sudo recalled.

When the war ended, their families were released from the camp. Many families had nothing to return to, however, as their businesses and homes were lost. And there was little government assistance provided to help families relocate and find jobs or housing.

Kirihara’s family came to Minnesota with the help of her sister at Macalester, and Sudo’s family moved to Minnesota through connections her brother made as a volunteer for the U.S. Army’s Military Intelligence Service, having trained in Minnesota.

Both women worked as school teachers in the Twin Cities and have called Bloomington home for more than three decades. Kirihara has lived in the same Bloomington home she and her husband bought in 1955, she noted.

Their experiences aren’t a celebrated part of American history, but the view of their experiences has changed since the war ended. In 1982, the U.S. Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians published a report noting that the incarceration of Japanese Americans was motivated largely by racial prejudice, wartime hysteria and a failure of political leadership.

The Civil Liberties Act of 1988 was passed, and an apology and redress was issued by Congress and then President Reagan for violations of the basic civil liberties and constitutional rights of the incarcerated individuals, according to Cheryl Hirata-Dulas from the Twin Cities Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League.

Sudo speaks periodically about her experiences, and she said interest in her story has increased in recent months, in part because of the 75th anniversary of the executive order, and in part because of recent political events.