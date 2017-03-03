Richfield’s ‘Big Three’ heads to state

Richfield head wrestling coach Carl Maiers knew all season that there were certain wrestlers he could trust to pick up the big victory whenever his team needed it most.

Seniors Kendall Sandifer and Patrick Voigt, as well as Connor Swetala were able to help guide the Spartans this season, and they played a large role in helping turn the program around this year.

“I can always count on them,” Maiers said. “It is always a guarantee those guys will show up and motivate their teammates with some good wrestling.”

Led by those three, Richfield posted a 13-7 record in 2016-17, a vast improvement from its losing record one season ago.

“This was a very big season for Richfield wrestling,” Maiers said. “A couple years of hard work for these guys is paying off.

“They got to see a winning record for the first time in a while and they got to see the reward of everything they put into this.”

While the team season technically ended at the Section 5AA team tournament Feb. 18, the Spartans were able to wrestle individually for a chance to advance to state at the Section 5AA individual tournament Feb. 24 and 25.

Swetala (126-pound wight division), Sandifer (145) and Voigt (152) were all able to win section titles in their respective classes to advance to the state meet. Swetala and Sandifer are three-time state entrants, while this will be Voigt’s second year at the state meet.

“They looked great,” Maiers said. “Kendall had a minor knee issue last weekend, but it didn’t have an effect this weekend.

“They all dominated all the way through.”

Richfield sent every wrestler into the second day of the meet. William Voigt (sixth-place, 106), Sabastian Moore (eighth-place tie, 113), Matthew Jeffery (eighth-place, 120), Matt Hughes (fourth-place, 132), Alexander Cyrus (eighth-place tie, 138), Zach Scribner (fifth-place, 160), Evan Ekholm (eighth-place, 170), Xavier Coakley (sixth-place, 182) and Joe Williams (third-place, 185) all placed for the Spartans.

“I think everyone came out with a plan and wrestled their hardest,” Maiers said. “They all showed up and having every guy wrestle on day two was awesome.

“Having guys place above their seed was cool to see. That’s what always showing up does and placing above where you’re seeded is a good accomplishment.”

At the end of the day, maiers said he was proud of how well his team competed.

“I just kept telling them how proud I was,” Maiers said. “I picked out something from each person and I thought they really went out there and gave it their all, which is exactly what I could have asked.

“I went to all the seniors and talked to them about their impact on this program. Everybody had an impact, whether they were a first-year guy or a four-year guy.”

While the wrestling season ended for the majority of the team, Swetala, sandifer and Voigt have now turned their attention toward competing as well as possible at the state meet.

“I think they’re going to be just fine,” Maiers said. “We put in a lot of hard work and we train a lot harder than most teams.

“If they stick to the plan, stick to what they have been doing, then I think we’ll have three places.”

The Richfield trio will take the mats at state for the first time around 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Xcel Energy Center.

