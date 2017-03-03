Richfield sends five events to state

The Richfield boys swim and dive team was able to successfully send some of its athletes to the state meet for the second year in a row. Richfield’s Jack Bowers qualified for the state swim meet in four separate events at the Section 2A meet Feb. 25. (Photo courtesy of Keith Larson)

After a short hiatus in which Richfield was unable to send any swimmers to state, the Spartans broke through last season.

Richfield was able to build off last season’s section success and send five events to the state meet.

Senior co-captain Jack Bowers, the only individual swimmer to advance to the state meet last season, was able to qualify for two events at the Section 2A meet Feb. 25.

Bowers placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle, but his time of 1:48.00 qualified him for the state meet. Bowers was also able to qualify in the 100-yard breaststroke, where he won the event by tying Duncan Peterson’s Richfield school record time of 53.41 seconds at the section meet.

“Jack asked me how we would handle that situation on our record board, and I just told him we would wait until next week at state when he breaks the record outright,” Richfield head boys swim and dive coach Marc Hamren said.

Abednego Gorshe will join Bowers as the only Richfield individuals at the state meet, as he qualified for the state diving event Feb. 23, by placing fourth at sections with a score of 257.45.

Despite having three individual events going to state, Richfield was not satisfied. The Spartans loaded the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay events with their top swimmers to attempt to advance to state.

It worked.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Kyle Odefey, Raymond Haar, Bowers and Griffyn Stainbrook placed third while completing a state-qualifying time of 1:44.43.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Jack Bowers, Stainbrook, James Bowers and Odefey placed fourth with the state-qualifying time of 3:22.73.

James Bowers (fifth-place 200-yard individual medley), David Boldt (eighth-place 500-yard freestyle, 5:15.98), Odefey (seventh-place 100-yard backstroke, 1:00.43), and Haar (seventh-place 100-yard breaststroke, 1:07.73) also placed in the top-8 for the Spartans.

Richfield will compete in the Class A state swim meet beginning with the preliminary races at 12 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The finals competition will take place at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

