‘Republican Roundtable’ covers school choice

Chas Anderson, executive director of an organization called Opportunity for All Kids, appears on cable program “Republican Roundtable” in March to discuss school choice and The Equity and Opportunity Scholarship Act.

Republican Roundtable is produced by the Senate District 50 and 63 Republicans, hosted by Tim Erlander and Marc Sullivan.

The show airs in Richfield, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka and Hopkins on cable channel 15 at 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Mondays, 7 p.m. Thursdays and 6 p.m. Fridays.

It airs in Bloomington on cable channel 16 at 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

