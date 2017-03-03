National wildlife refuge to host weekend events

The Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge will host its annual Aldo Leopold celebration this weekend.

The events are in honor of a man who is considered the father of modern wildlife management. He was a University of Wisconsin professor and is known for his book “A Sand County Almanac,” which advocates his idea of a “land ethic.”

Activities will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the refuge’s Bloomington Education and Visitor Center, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Indoor activities include crafts and other hands-on activities, beginning at 9 a.m.

Several presentations will also be held, beginning at 10 a.m., including presentations on monarch recovery, bats, aquatic invasive species detection and wetland restoration. The presentation will range from 30-90 minutes.

A screening of the film “Green Fire,” the first full-length documentary film about Leopold’s life, will be shown at noon.

A ranger-led sunset hike will close out the day at 4 p.m.

The Leopold celebration follows a family fun night at the visitor center.

Registration is required for the hands-on workshop that will be held 5-6 p.m. Friday, March 3. Families are welcome to bring a picnic dinner to the visitor center and stay for a presentation of “The Lorax,” beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Information about each day’s events, as well as registration for Friday night, is available online at bit.ly/mvrefuge.