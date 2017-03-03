Edina swimmers take title

The Edina High boys swimming and diving team is cresting for a peak this week, as the 2017 State Meet opens.

Diving prelims are set for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and swimming prelims are set for 6 p.m. Friday, March 3. Swimming and diving finals will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

All sessions will be at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Edina coasted to the Section 6AA title Feb. 25 at Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina. The Hornets scored 541 points. In a close race for second place, Cretin-Derham Hall edged St. Louis Park 312-309. Hopkins was fourth with 278.

Edina’s first state qualifier was the 200-yard medley relay team of Jacob Biscan, Owen Smalley, Andrew Gray and Caleb Griffiths. They finished second behind St. Louis Park in 1:38.52.

Edina placed 1-2 in the 200-yard freestyle and both boys will advance to state. Gray was the winner in 1:43.02 and Charlie Webb placed second in 1:44.84.

Biscan is Edina’s state qualifier in the 200 freestyle with a third-place time of 1:58.22.

Three Edina divers took the top three spots in the section meet. Ryan Phillip won with 454.80 points. Charlie Green finished second and Max Deters placed fourth.

Gray qualified for state in the 100 butterfly, winning with a time of 50.82.

The Hornets have four state qualifiers in the 500 freestyle after placing 1-2-3-4 in the section with Jed Jones, Webb, Liam DeMuth and Nate Ruegemer.

Edina qualified in the 200 free relay with a second-place finish. Michael Willett, Webb, Griffiths and Biscan swam 1:30.75.

Ruegemer was Edina’s top backstroker, finishing third in 57.26.

Biscan and Smalley will represent Edina in state 100 backstroke after finishing third and fourth in the section.

Edina’s 400 free relay is moving on after winning the section championship. Webb,

DeMuth, Jones and Gray posted a time of 3:14.21.

