Bloomington community calendar, March 3-9

Saturday, March 4

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

MINNESOTA FUTURISTS

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/futurist

Sunday, March 5

MAPLE SYRUPING IN YOUR BACKYARD

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/march5

ANIMAL TRACKS

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/animaltracks

Monday, March 6

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5775

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bit.ly/bnrotary

LUNCHEON LINGUISTS TOASTMASTERS CLUB

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Donaldson Company, 1400 W. 94th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/ling

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: 952-563-8700

Tuesday, March 7

TODDLER TUESDAYS: RAD ZOO

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/radzoo

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5800

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-835-0789

Wednesday, March 8

BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: LaQuinta Inns & Suites, 5151 American Blvd. W.

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

FITNESS HIKE

When: 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

SYSTEM MASTERS TOASTMASTERS

When: 12:10-1 p.m.

Where: Southpoint Office Center, 1650 W. 82nd St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/smt

Thursday, March 9

CRIBBAGE

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944