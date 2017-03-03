Bloomington Cable Television, March 3-9

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, March 3

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

6:30 p.m. Olson Grade 4 Music Program

7 p.m. Jefferson Man Pageant

8:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Robbinsdale Cooper at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 1-7

10:30 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: Spring Student Recital 2016

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A United Kingdom”

Saturday, March 4

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 1-7

7 p.m. Creekside Coffee Talk: Wellness … Create Your Best Year Ever!

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A United Kingdom”

8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Chaska at Kennedy

10:30 p.m. JV Boys Hockey: Kennedy at Jefferson

Sunday, March 5

6 p.m. Commuter Services – State of the Commute

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fist Fight”

8:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Annual Membership Meeting – Looking Forward

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 1-7

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: March 6

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl 2016: Burnsville vs. St. Thomas Academy

Monday, March 6

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: March 6

6:50 p.m. Commission Updates: March

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 6

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Great Wall”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Security in the Twin Cities from the Perspective of the FBI

Tuesday, March 7

6 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: Legislative Session Preview 2017

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 1-7

8 p.m. Husky News: March 6

8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: March 7

8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 1

8:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: March 1

8:50 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: March 2

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Canadian Health Care

10 p.m. Bloomington Human Services Veterans Appreciation Luncheon

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

Wednesday, March 8

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Get Out”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 8-14

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: March 6

10:30 p.m. Husky News: March 6

10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: March 7

10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 8

11:05 p.m. Kennedy Impact: March 1

11:20 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: March 2

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: March

Thursday, March 9

6 p.m. Planning Commission: March 9

8 p.m. Commission Updates: March

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Get Out”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 8-14

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Human Services Veterans Appreciation Luncheon

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Canadian Health Care

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.