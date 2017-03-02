Strong finish is key for Spartans

The Richfield boys basketball team felt rather good about itself after its 70-64 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Feb. 7. Richfield’s Devin Wade-Henderson completes a layup during Richfield’s 89-67 loss to Cooper Feb. 21. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Spartans played the way the coaches wanted to see, and they followed a specific game plan that led to success.

Since that game, Richfield has been left searching for a consistent winning formula, as the Spartans have dropped their last five games.

One of Richfield’s toughest losses during that stretch came Feb. 21 in an 89-67 loss to Cooper.

“This wasn’t a good game to lose,” Richfield head boys basketball coach Omar McMillan said. “We beat those guys the first time and we prepped them that Cooper was coming here for revenge and they got it.”

Devin Wade-Henderson led the Spartans with 21 points, while Jake Hartke added 11 and Antonio Maddox scored nine.

“We came out strong at the beginning, but we didn’t execute as we were supposed to as the game got a little tougher,” Wade-Henderson said. “That’s something we can work on in practice, working hard and not taking plays off.”

Richfield came out of the gates strong, sporting a 7-2 lead, but Cooper eventually broke free to out-score the Spartans 45-28 in the first half.

McMillan said Cooper was able to build its lead after several of Richfield’s key players got into foul trouble.

“You had Antonio with foul trouble, Devin with foul trouble and Jabari [Atiim] with foul trouble, which is three of our five starters,” McMillan said. “We were just looking for that impact player off the bench, who were Lavontae Carlisle and Jake Hartke.”

With the section tournament just around the corner, McMillan said he does not plan on worrying about the Cooper loss.

“We’re not even going to talk about this game anymore,” McMillan said. “At this point in the season you can’t dwell. You need to move forward to the rest of the season and get ready for the section tournament.

“The biggest part is fixing us and getting in the right frame of mind.”

Preparing for each team requires the Spartans to be ready both physically and mentally, especially with the quality players in the Metro West Conference.

“We have to talk with them and give them the preparation they need for the next team,” McMillan said. “We need them to be psychologically ready so they can go to the next game and be prepared for what the next team is.”

With a Metro West Conference title well out of reach, McMillan will be less concerned with the end result of each game than he is with how well his team competes.

“It’s all about the performance and how we compete against them,” McMillan said. “Going into these games we have to make sure that we compete and not give up, which sets us in the right frame of mind going into sections.

“Our sections got a lot tougher with the loss to Kennedy, so we will end up playing them again, or Holy Angels, our up the street rival.”

Despite its recent tough stretch of games, the Spartans know they have what it takes to succeed once the section tournament begins March 7.

“We all have a winning mentality,” Wade-Henderson said. “We all want to get to state, that’s our end result goal.

“We still believe that when it is time to compete in the biggest games we will be able to play well.”

Maddox, a senior captain, knows the Spartans have to remain focused on the task at hand in order to play well.

“We have to start sticking to the script,” Maddox said. “We have to stop being so hard-headed and start listening.

“There is not just a single person on this team we can go to every time we need a bucket, we all need each other.”

Richfield will close out its 2016-17 regular season against Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Benilde-St. Margaret’s School.

