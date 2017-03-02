School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 280

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES SUMMARY FEBRUARY 6, 2017

A regular meeting of the Board of Education of ISD 280, Richfield Public Schools, Hennepin County, Richfield, Minnesota, was held on Monday, February 6, 2017 in the District Board Room, 7001 Harriet Avenue South, Richfield, Minnesota. The School Board meeting was called to order by Chair Maleck at 7:05pm with the following members in attendance: Ashmead, Brakke, Cole, Pollis, and Toensing. Absent: None. Student representative Nollenberger present. Administrators present were Supt Unowsky, Asst Supt Roby, Chief Holje, Executive Director Clarkson and Directors Milteer, Sellars, and Kretsinger.

REPORTS AND INFORMATION FROM SCHOOL SOURCES

1. Communications Audit

2. Update Innocent Classroom

3. Update RCEP

4. Where We Are In Enrollment

5. Commendations

ROUTINE MATTERS (approved unanimously)

1. Minutes of the Regular Meeting of January 17, 2017

2. General Disbursements of February 6, 2017 in the amount of $1,866,348.41

3. Personnel Items

OLD BUSINESS

1. Board Policy Review

NEW BUSINESS (approved unanimously)

1. Early Learning Program Fee Schedule

2. Pay Equity Compliance Report

3. Bus Lease Authorization

4. RDLS Playground Grant Application

5. Accepted Donations

The meeting adjourned at 9:00pm to a closed session for negotiation updates. The regular meeting reopened at 10:12pm and adjourned at 10:13pm. The preceding is a summary of the official minutes, which are on file in the District Office, 7001 Harriet Avenue South, Richfield, Minnesota. The next regular meeting of the Board of Education will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 7:00pm in the District Board Room.

B. Picard, Secretary to the School Board

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

March 2, 2017

657181