Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND CODICILS AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF HENNEPIN
DISTRICT COURT
FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 27-PA-PR-17-205
In Re: Estate of
KENNETH REINHARD FERGUSON
aka
FERG FERGUSON,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated September 27, 2006, First Codicil dated April 08, 2010 and Second Codicil dated August 12, 2015. The Registrar accepted the application and informally appointed Lane Miles whose address is 10637 Brunswick Cir, Bloomington, MN 55438, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedents estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 22, 2017
Julie Peterson
Registrar
Kate Fogarty
Court Administrator
Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson, P.A.
Erick G. Kaardal
MN# 229647
150 South Fifth Street, Suite 3100
Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
Telephone: 612-341-1074
Facsimile: 612-341-1076
e-mail: [email protected]
ATTORNEY FOR LANE MILES
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
March 2, 9, 2017
657786