Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND CODICILS AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

DISTRICT COURT

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 27-PA-PR-17-205

In Re: Estate of

KENNETH REINHARD FERGUSON

aka

FERG FERGUSON,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated September 27, 2006, First Codicil dated April 08, 2010 and Second Codicil dated August 12, 2015. The Registrar accepted the application and informally appointed Lane Miles whose address is 10637 Brunswick Cir, Bloomington, MN 55438, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 22, 2017

Julie Peterson

Registrar

Kate Fogarty

Court Administrator

Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson, P.A.

Erick G. Kaardal

MN# 229647

150 South Fifth Street, Suite 3100

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402

Telephone: 612-341-1074

Facsimile: 612-341-1076

e-mail: [email protected]

ATTORNEY FOR LANE MILES

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 2, 9, 2017

657786