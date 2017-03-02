Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by Cubesmart 1240 West 98th Street Bloomington, MN 55431 to satisfy a lien on March, 16th 2017 at approx. 10:00 AM at www.storagetreasures.com:

Unit: A416 Zachary Prescott Sohns, Approx. 5×10

Unit: #23 Todd Thompson, Approx. 10×20

Unit: M926 Honglin Li, Approx. 10×10

Unit: #19 Todd Thompson, Approx. 10×20

Unit: W120 Monica Lynette Miller, Approx. 10×20

Unit: W019 Edward Lane, Approx. 10×20

Unit: A415 Dawn Marie Rathbun, Approx. 5×10

Unit: #20 Wesley Adams, Approx. 10×20

Unit: W017 Aaron Carlson, Approx. 10×5

Unit: A029 Kyle Douglas Stellick, Approx. 7.5×10

Unit: #15 David Lee Vazquez, Approx. 10×20

Unit: A409 Jonathon Leroy Werkema, Approx. 5×10

Unit: E278 Joyce Lynn Okari, Approx. 10×10

Unit: #10 Matthew Joel Pearson, Approx. 10×20

Unit: A107 Mark Joseph Linehan, Approx. 5×5

Unit: A112 Lashay Davis, Approx. 5×5

Unit: W209 Rakia Ibura, Approx. 10×25

Unit: W146 Myra Yvonne Walker, Approx. 5×5

Unit: W623 Sophia Simone Martinez, Approx. 10×15

Unit: E018-9 John Patrick Herbert, Approx. 10×20

Unit: E553 Amina Osman, Approx. 10×20

Unit: W614 Allen Flowers, Approx. 5×5

Unit: W022 Derrick Allen Geshick, Approx. 10×10

Unit: E136 Frederick Moore, Approx. 10×10

Unit: W207 Emiliano Perez-Roldan, Approx. 10×25

Unit: A421 Julian Misgen, Approx. 5×10

Unit: W417 Lindsay Nagel, Approx. 10×10

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 2, 9, 2017

657606