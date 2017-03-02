Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice

Ordinance Amendment

REGARDING:

The City Council will conduct a public hearing for consideration of a Transitory Ordinance providing for the expenditure of money from the Special Revenue Fund for the following 2017 Capital Improvement Budget projects:

Major Park Maintenance Projects $ 45,000

Wood Lake Fence Repair & Tree Removal $ 5,000

Ice Arena Restroom Fixtures $ 12,000

Ice Arena Conversion to Indirect Refrigeration $ 300,000

Wood Lake Perimeter Trail Restoration $ 50,000

Wood Lake Windows and Door Frames $ 38,000

$ 450,000

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Richfield City Hall Council Chambers

6700 Portland Avenue South

QUESTIONS:

Contact Chris Regis at 612-861-9723.

HOW TO COMMENT:

Attend the meeting and you will be heard or submit written comments.

ELIZABETH VANHOOSE

City Clerk

AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

March 2, 2017

657127

