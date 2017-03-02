Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice

REGARDING:

The Richfield City Council will conduct a public hearing and second reading of an interim ordinance (lasting one year) modifying regulations regarding temporary signs in areas affected by the 66th Street reconstruction project.

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Richfield Municipal Center

City Council Chambers

6700 Portland Avenue

SUBJECT ADDRESS:

Commercial properties adjacent to 66th Street between Xerxes Avenue and 16th Avenue.

QUESTIONS:

For more information call Matt Brillhart, Associate Planner, at 612-861-9760.

HOW TO COMMENT:

Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments.

ELIZABETH VANHOOSE

City Clerk

AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

March 2, 2017

657212