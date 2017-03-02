Next stop is state for boys swim/dive team

Eden Prairie diver sets new record and senior captures 50 free section title

Reigning boys swimming and diving Class AA state champion Eden Prairie made some noise at the Section 2AA meet ahead of this week’s state meet with a runner-up team finish, qualifying 14 swims and two divers to state.

Senior diver Peter Hegland led a four-man diving team that placed among the top-eight scores. Each diver saved their top score of the season for the meet.

Hegland captured the section diving title with a record-setting 11-dive total score of 500.80 points. He reset his previous program-high in addition to pool (Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake) and meet records and as a result was named Section 2AA Diver of the Year.

Tommy Heil will also compete at state after finishing fourth with 410.20 points. Pate Hanson scored 371.10 points to place sixth and Daniel Boehm was eighth with 329.15 points.

Eagles dive coach Aaron Monson was named Section 2AA Dive Coach of the Year.

On the swimming side of the meet, Eden Prairie was runner-up to Minnetonka tallying 430 points compared to the Skippers 554 points. Shakopee was third with 263 points, Chanhassen was fourth with 225 points, Prior Lake was fifth with 185 points, Chaska was sixth with 153 points, Bloomington Jefferson was seventh with 150 points and Burnsville was eighth with 143 points.

Eden Prairie’s lone section swimming event champion was senior Jordan Greenberg who stopped the clock on the 50-yard freestyle in 20.64 seconds.

The Eagles qualified each relay team including the 200 medley team of senior Austin Pham, juniors Adam Nik and Nicholas Tullemans and Greenberg which finished runner-up in 1:35.26. Minnetonka won each relay erasing Eden Prairie’s record in each event set at last season’s section meet. The Skippers won the 200 medley relay in 1:30.35. Eden Prairie set the previous mark of 1:31.74.

The 200 free relay team of Tullemans, freshman Soren Dunn, junior Joshua Withers and Greenberg was runner-up in 1:24.85 compared to Minnetonka’s record-setting time of 1:24.12. They edged the Eagles record set last season of 1:24.55.

Eden Prairie’s 400 free relay team of Pham, Withers, Dunn and senior Devin Murphy closed out the meet with a fourth-place finish in a state-meet qualifying team of 3:12.72.

Minnetonka won it in 3:08.78, beating out the Eagles 2016 record time of 3:09.07.

Withers finished third in the 200 free in 1:41.71. The finals heat qualified seven swimmers for state by beating the time standard.

He was runner-up in the 100 fly final in 50.18, edged out by Chanhassen junior Jack Dahlgren who set a new section record time, winning the event in 49.96 seconds. Nik gave the Eagles a second state entrant in the event, finishing ninth in 52.11, under the state standard mark of 53.05.

Pham beat out Tullemans for third place in the 200 individual medley as both qualified for state in 1:55.12 and 1:56.01, respectively. Juniors Misha Korolev and Alex Corbin placed ninth and 10th, respectively in 2:01.29 and 2:01.40.

Pham placed third in the 100 back in 51.71 which not only qualifies for state but was one of four times to beat the section record time of 52.41. Chan’s Dahlgren set the new pool and meet record winning the event in 49.18.

Eden Prairie senior Michael Genetti placed eight and advanced to state with a time of 54.34.

Greenberg followed up his 50 free title with a second-place medal in the 100 free in 46.35, trailing only Sam Schilling who bettered Greenberg’s record time set last season by nearly a second. Schilling’s time was 44.48 compared to the old record of 45.59.

Freshman Jake Derouin placed eighth on the podium in the 500 free in 4:53.93 and sophomore teammate Jon Link was ninth in 4:55.36. Both missed the state qualifying time of 4:51.75.

Eden Prairie will have three state swimmers in the 100 breaststroke as Tullemans beat out Nik for third place in 59.30 and 59.87, respectively while Dunn finished sixth in 1:00.64.

Eden Prairie earned the Silver Academic Award which recognizes the team’s cumulative 3.57 grade point average.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason