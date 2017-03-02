Edina wrestler Idrogo-Lam advances to state tourney

Xander Idrogo-Lam, Edina High’s 195-pound wrestler, went into the Section 6AAA Tournament last weekend with one objective – Earn a trip to state.
To accomplish that, Idrogo-Lam had to place either first or second in his weight class, and as the tournament progressed, he thought, why not first.
In the championship match Feb. 25 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center, Idrogo-Lam was up against one of the few people who has beaten him this year, Minneapolis Washburn’s Sean Follega.
“I came into the match with a chip on my shoulder,” said Idrogo-Lam after securing a 6-3 decision. “I had lost to him 3-1 during the regular season, and I wanted to avenge that loss.”
Late in Saturday’s bout, Idrogo-Lam was nursing a 4-3 lead. With half a minute remaining, Follega went for a takedown. When he dove for Idrogo-Lam’s right leg, the Edina athlete sidestepped the attempt and caught Follega off balance for a takedown of his own.
“My takedown was off of his offense,” said Idrogo-Lam.
Idrogo-Lam would have loved a pin in the section finals, but he wasn’t expecting it, especially against an opponent of Follega’s caliber.
“He is a very aggressive wrestler,” said Idrogo-Lam. “And he likes to work the upper body and he knows how to sprawl.”
A wrestler, who knows how to sprawl is much tougher to take down.
“As the season progresses, opponents get tougher, and they’re harder to pin,” said Idrogo-Lam, who won three matches in sectionals to improve to 32-5.
Idrogo-Lam, a senior, is a state qualifier for the first time.
“I had a chance last year,” he said. “I lost in the championship match and then I lost the match for a true second place.”
Idrogo-Lam is Edina’s only state qualifier for the 2017 tournament. The other boys who represented Edina in the section tournament are: Seth Nebel (106 pounds), Jake Uribe (113), Roscoe Markert (120), James Allenburg (126), Mathias Dewane (132), Juan Uribe (138), Sergio Loeza-Rodriguez (145), Gus Angelos (160), Charlie Schaub (170), Deshaun Chie-Walker (182), Henry Brooks (220) and Connor Kelly (heavyweight). Edina did not have a competitor in the 152-pound weight class.
