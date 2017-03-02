Edina wrestler Idrogo-Lam advances to state tourney

Xander Idrogo-Lam, Edina High’s 195-pound wrestler, went into the Section 6AAA Tournament last weekend with one objective – Earn a trip to state.

To accomplish that, Idrogo-Lam had to place either first or second in his weight class, and as the tournament progressed, he thought, why not first. Edina High wrestler Xander Idrogo-Lam is congratulated by Hornet head coach Josh Burhans after winning the Section 6AAA 195-pound championship Feb. 25 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

In the championship match Feb. 25 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center, Idrogo-Lam was up against one of the few people who has beaten him this year, Minneapolis Washburn’s Sean Follega.

“I came into the match with a chip on my shoulder,” said Idrogo-Lam after securing a 6-3 decision. “I had lost to him 3-1 during the regular season, and I wanted to avenge that loss.”

Late in Saturday’s bout, Idrogo-Lam was nursing a 4-3 lead. With half a minute remaining, Follega went for a takedown. When he dove for Idrogo-Lam’s right leg, the Edina athlete sidestepped the attempt and caught Follega off balance for a takedown of his own.

“My takedown was off of his offense,” said Idrogo-Lam.

Idrogo-Lam would have loved a pin in the section finals, but he wasn’t expecting it, especially against an opponent of Follega’s caliber.

“He is a very aggressive wrestler,” said Idrogo-Lam. “And he likes to work the upper body and he knows how to sprawl.”

A wrestler, who knows how to sprawl is much tougher to take down.

“As the season progresses, opponents get tougher, and they’re harder to pin,” said Idrogo-Lam, who won three matches in sectionals to improve to 32-5.

Idrogo-Lam, a senior, is a state qualifier for the first time.

“I had a chance last year,” he said. “I lost in the championship match and then I lost the match for a true second place.”

Idrogo-Lam is Edina’s only state qualifier for the 2017 tournament. The other boys who represented Edina in the section tournament are: Seth Nebel (106 pounds), Jake Uribe (113), Roscoe Markert (120), James Allenburg (126), Mathias Dewane (132), Juan Uribe (138), Sergio Loeza-Rodriguez (145), Gus Angelos (160), Charlie Schaub (170), Deshaun Chie-Walker (182), Henry Brooks (220) and Connor Kelly (heavyweight). Edina did not have a competitor in the 152-pound weight class.

