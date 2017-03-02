Edina Library to close on April 9 for renovations

Edina will close for renovation on Sunday, April 9, at 5 p.m.

When Edina Library reopens at the end of the summer, patrons will find lighter, more comfortable spaces with improved acoustics, an enclosed reading room and collaborative working spaces, as well as a larger children’s area with interactive learning elements.

New automated materials handling equipment and a workroom reconfiguration will improve behind-the-scenes efficiency.

The renovation budget is $1.1 million.

Edina Library has been providing service to Edina residents at 5280 Grandview Square since 2002, when it opened in a shared facility with the Edina Senior Center.

“The renovation will allow the Edina Library to better serve the community and share the full benefits that the Hennepin County Library system brings,” said Hennepin County Commissioner Jan Callison. “Our libraries provide a space for people of all ages to learn and grow, experience art and culture and to receive services. We are always working to meet the evolving needs and demands of our residents, and the Edina Library renovation is only one part of that work.”

During the four-month closure, other Hennepin County libraries will welcome Edina Library patrons:

Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave. S., Edina

Washburn Library, 5244 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Hopkins Library, 22 11th Ave. N., Hopkins

Holds with Edina Library designated as the pickup location will automatically change to Southdale Library. Patrons can select a different pickup location for holds: Ask Us online, call 612-543-KNOW (5669) or visit any Hennepin County library.