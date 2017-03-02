Delores Ranae Hodgkins

Age 85 of Bloomington.

Preceded in death by husband Richard.

Survived by children Steven (Lynne), Colleen, George (Marge), Janice (Mike), and Carry (Phil); grandchildren Terry, Cheryl, Jason, Jessica, Andrea, Tyler, Dustin, Dan and Dylan; great-grandchildren Todd, Aftyn, Paisley, Tandee, Saige, Jaymin, Sky, Wesley, Kaden and Lillian; bother Robert Kaehn; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Martin Luther Manor staff and HealthPartenrs Hospice for the love and support of our mother.

Funeral service was held 11 AM Tuesday, February 28 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 1701 W. Old Shakopee Rd, Bloomington, with visitation 1 hour prior to service at church. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

