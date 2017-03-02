Cadets end Jaguars run in section final

After two upsets, Jefferson closes out 11-win season

Bloomington Jefferson (11-15-1) was seeded sixth at the start of the Section 3AA boys’ hockey section tournament, but, after upsetting Eastview and Burnsville in one-goal wins, the Jaguars found themselves back in the section final at Ridder Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. Jefferson junior Nick Goedderz tries to clear the puck during the first period of Jefferson’s 7-0 defeat to St. Thomas Academy in the Section 3AA title game March 2, at Ridder Arena. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

Top seed St. Thomas Academy showed why it was ranked seventh in the final Class AA state poll with a 7-0 win over the Jaguars March 2.

The Cadets controlled the puck early, but Jefferson’s defense kept the danger to a minimum and created a few scoring chances early.

Two goals over the final 24.7 seconds of the first period sent the Jaguars to the locker room disappointed at the result and it didn’t take the Cadets very long to double that lead to 4-0.

Bob Lescarbeau, one of four seniors in the Jaguars lineup, took back-to-back penalties, tripping then interference less than six minutes into the second period. Jefferson killed off the first penalty but wasn’t as fortunate with the second penalty.

St. Thomas brothers, Rob Christy and Ray Christy each had an assist in the opening two periods before scoring twice early in the final period. Rob Christy scored 48 seconds into the period to make it 5-0 and Ray Christy followed 2:33 later. Robbie Stucker finished with two goals and one assist.

The Cadets gave up one goal in two section wins against East Ridge and Eagan before Thursday’s win over Jefferson.

St. Thomas ended the Jaguars’ 2015-16 season by a 6-3 score in the section semifinal.

It was the first section final appearance for Jefferson since the 2013-14 season, which ended in a 5-1 loss to Edina in the Section 2AA title game.

