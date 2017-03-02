Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EDINA

4801 W. 50TH STREET

EDINA, MINNESOTA 55424

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

COUNTRYSIDE G NEIGHBORHOOD ROADWAY RECONSTRUCTION

CONTRACT NO. ENG 17-3

IMPROVEMENT NOS. BA-443, S-144, SS-503, STS-425, WM-566

BIDS CLOSE MARCH 23, 2017

SEALED BIDS will be received and opened in Conference Room A, at the Public Works and Parks Maintenance facility, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2017. The Edina City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2017, to consider said bids. The following are approximate major quantities:

Bids shall be in a sealed envelope with a statement thereon showing the work covered by the bid. Bids should be addressed to the City Engineer, City of Edina, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, Minnesota 55439, and may be mailed or submitted personally. Bids received by the City Engineer, either through the mail or by personal submission, after the time set for receiving them may be returned unopened.

Digital plans are available for a non-refundable fee of $30.00 at http://www.cityofedina.com/engineering under Construction Projects or at http://www.questcdn.com. Enter eBidDoc #4881095.

No bids will be considered unless sealed and accompanied by bid bond or certified check payable to the City of Edina in the amount of at least five percent (5%) of all bids. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any portion thereof.

BY ORDER OF THE EDINA CITY COUNCIL.

Debra Mangen

City Clerk

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

March 2, 2017

