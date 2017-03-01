Swim/Dive teams tested at sections

Jags diver, Andy Pfau, is runner-up

Bloomington Jefferson will be represented at the boys state swimming and diving meet by junior diver Andy Pfau who qualified for the Class AA meet with a runner-up finish in the Section 2AA meet scoring 487.60 points.

The Jaguars had swimmers in six of eight events with seven different teammates taking part. Last season the Jags had two make the finals and improved by more than 30 points.

Eden Prairie senior standout diver Peter Hegland won the section title with a score of 500.80 points, 13.20 points clear of Pfau with Jags freshman teammate Sam Wallace finishing fifth with 396.45 points. Jefferson junior Andy Pfau was runner-up at the Section 2AA meet scoring 487.60 points. (Submitted photo)

Jefferson had two finalists in the 50-yard freestyle led by senior Nelson Anderson with a fifth place finish in 22.26 seconds and sophomore Jon Halaska in seventh place in 22.62 seconds. The pair also made it to the 100 free finals with Anderson 12th in 49.71 and Halaska tying Chaska’s Max Taylor for 13th place in 49.85.

The 200-yard medley team of seventh-grader Preston Le, junior Ethan To, eighth grader Carlos Andert and senior Max McKinney finished eighth in 1:47.39.

Junior Gavin Mikulski was ninth in the 100 breaststroke final in 1:03.57.

Le was 15th in the 200 Individual Medley in 2:11.69.

Andert was 15th in the 100 fly in 57.63.

Jefferson’s 200 free relay team of Halaska, Jesse Richard, Kai Harrington and Anderson was sixth in 1:30.13. The Jaguars closed out the meet with an eighth place finish in the 400 free relay final in 3:20.61 with the team of Halaska, Richard, Harrington and Anderson.

State favorite Minnetonka won the team title with 554 points, 124 points clear of runner-up Eden Prairie with Jefferson seventh place scoring 150 points, seven points ahead of Burnsville and only three points behind sixth-place Chaska.

Kennedy

Kennedy competed in the Section 1A meet at Rochester Feb. 22 and 25 earning 50 points to place ninth out of 10 teams. Northfield edged Simley by 15 points for the team title.

Sophomores Kevein Schletty and Bailey Bauer each qualified for finals in their respective events in addition to two relays finishing ninth.

Schletty finished eighth in the 500 free finals in 5:11.98 and was 16th in the 200 free finals in 1:54.83. Bauer was 15th in the 200 I.M. final in 2:19.02 after posting a prelims time of 2:17.61. Kennedy’s Kevin Schletty swam to eighth place in the 500 free at the Section 1A meet in Richfield. (Submitted photo)

Kennedy opened the meet with a ninth place finish in the 200 medley of 1:56.55, shaving over three seconds from the prelim time with the team of Nathaniel Schueller, Joe Bergquist, Ryan Duffy and David Palmquist. The Eagles 200 free relay team of Alex Chapman, Russell Bergstrom, Bauer and Schletty trimmed more than five seconds off the relay time to place ninth in 1:38.10. Kennedy’s 400 free relay team of Chapman, Bergstrom, Bauer and Schletty disqualified in the finals after going 3:52.76 in the prelims.

