Surprise visit makes wrestling coaches day

Young wrestlers show their appreciation for Coach Jeff

“We’re a family, not a factory,” is the slogan alongside the JJ Trained Wrestling School logo, a first-year program based in Eden Prairie.

Program coach Jeff Wichern has coached wrestlers at various levels of competition for the last two decades but he was pleasantly surprised while working his day job. JJ Trained Wrestling School coach Jeff Wichern, back row, right, is a Metro Transit driver and several wrestlers and their families surprised the coach at his Mall of America stop on President’s Day. (Submitted photo)

When he isn’t coaching, Wichern is driving buses for Metro Transit, like he was on President’s Day when he noticed a group of kids at his Mall of America stop.

“I was hoping it wasn’t a field trip from a school showing up,” the 42-year-old coach and driver said before recognizing some familiar faces holding signs with messages of thanks for all he does. “I was a little taken back but once I got them off the bus it really hit me.”

The program has wrestlers compete in an in-house program through Eden Prairie Community Recreation along with a traveling program.

The wrestlers, along with a few parents jumped on the bus and rode part of Wichern’s route for nearly a half hour, from the Mall of America in Bloomington to Southdale in Edina, singing and cheering him along the way. “I really appreciate all the kids and what they did to show their appreciation.”

Wichern grew up and wrestled in Minneapolis, becoming a three-time state entrant from Roosevelt High School and has coached several elite wrestlers from the area including former high school and collegiate standout Marcus LaVesseur among others as a private, personal coach. Young wrestlers from JJ Trained Wrestling School in Eden Prairie and their families gathered to show their appreciation for Coach Jeff at his other job, a route driver for Metro Transit. The group rode his 515 route bus from Mall of America to Southdale on President’s Day. (Submitted photo)

“We do a lot of stuff with the kids outside of wrestling,” he explained. During a recent weekend tournament out of town, they hosted a pool part at the hotel and organized a group to help pack meals at Feed My Starving Children. “It’s nice to be able to say that we’re not a factory but a family,” he said. “We’re not here just to wrestle. We run a tough program and so it is god to see a different side of me and the kids outside of wrestling, doing something fun off the mat.”

The program attracts wrestlers from across the region reaching North Branch to Dassel-Cokato and many much closer.

The most rewarding part of working with the kids comes after practice for Wichern. “All the kids say,’Thank you’ and high-five each other is special. The bond we develop with the kids is the best part.

Minnesota/USA Wrestling’s annual Coach of the Year award is named in the memory of Wichern’s late father, Rodney Wichern who was a beloved member of the wrestling community in Minnesota. “He was real dedicated, really humble and always there for the kids,” Wichern said of his father who continued to lead practice while undergoing chemotherapy treatments to combat cancer.

