Stars earn top section seed

The Holy Angels girls basketball team has continued to stack up the victories after winning the Class 3A state title last season. Holy Angels senior Katy Fitzgerald looks to complete a layup during the Stars’ 69-38 Senior Night victory over Fridley Feb. 24. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Stars ended the regular season with a 22-3 regular season record, and they earned the top seed in the Section 3AAA tournament.

“We have lost three this year, we’re trying to win them all like everyone else, but we’re working to get better and better,” Holy Angels head girls basketball coach Dan Woods said. “The three losses we do have help us out so we can look back on tape and it makes everyone coachable again.”

Edina’s last loss of the season came against Edina, one of the top teams in Class 4A.

“Edina is a tough team and a tough matchup,” Woods said. “They have a lot of size and we just couldn’t score in the second half.

“Confidence-wise, I like the fact the girls are still pretty confident, even with the Edina game because they beat us by playing better. The confidence has never wavered and they have high goals, there is no doubt about that.”

With just two seniors on the squad, Holy Angels’ youth has kept some games, including the loss against Edina, interesting. Woods said his young players have been vital in helping the team get to the point where it is at now.

“They are young, so the way you coach them and approach them is different,” Woods said. “There is a lot of teaching fundamentals and skills, not exactly teaching the xs and os with them yet.

“They are out there playing for each other and cheering for each other, and that is tremendous.”

Holy Angels ended its regular season with a 69-38 victory over Fridley Feb. 24. Destinee Oberg led the Stars with 16 points, while Kaylie VanDerWerf and Emma Mastre added 13 apiece.

Holy Angels came out on a 14-0 run, but Fridley eventually clawed back to make it 18-8.

Then, all of a sudden, both teams stopped scoring.

“I think we went for 10 minutes without scoring in the first half,” Oberg said. “We just had to slow the game down, get situated and let the game come to us.”

The Holy Angels offense began to click when Emma Mastre was inserted in the lineup. Mastre hit back-to-back three-pointers to jump-start the Stars’ offense.

“I want to be able to make a difference in any way I can,” Mastre said. “I feel like I did well.

“I didn’t take the right shots sometimes, but I feel that’s something I can work on.”

Before Mastre checked into the game, Woods said the Stars were waiting for someone to step up on offense.

“I saw them standing around a little bit, and there was a little less movement,” Woods said. “With sop many young kids you are interested to see who will step up and take the lead.

“Emma is a sophomore and she is willing to take the lead, so you throw her in there and you never have to worry about her shooting it.”

Following the win, Holy Angels knew it needed to put in serious work if it wants to defend last season’s state title victory.

“We won, but we have a lot of improvements to make,” Oberg said. “We have to take our time and just focus on one game at a time.”

Senior co-captain Megan Thompson is optimistic about the team as Holy Angels prepares for the section tournament.

“I am really excited about this team and what we have done so far,” Thompson said. “We’re also excited about where we will hopefully go.

“We want to get [to the state tournament more this year. Since we know how it was last year, we want to get there more and we’re putting more effort in as well.”

In order to feel confident in his team, Woods wants to see certain qualities once section play begins.

“I want to see execution,” Woods said. “I want to see a high level of play and intensity, and I think this game helped set us up for that.

“Teams that execute well typically win.”

Holy Angels opened its section tournament against Richfield March 1.

