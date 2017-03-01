Road-test Eagles looking to finish strong

Chose scores 27 points in return against Hopkins

Eden Prairie boys’ basketball has compiled one grueling schedules that comes to a close Friday night at perennial state tourney-bound DeLaSalle. Eden Prairie coach David Flom has his team ready to make a run to get back to state this year. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

The Eagles (13-11) came into the final week of the regular season losing the last 5-of-6 games including four straight against Wayzata, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Minnetonka and finally last Friday against Lake Conference leader Hopkins on Senior Night, 74-61.

Senior guard and leading scorer Owen Chose retured to the lineup in a big way to lead all scorers with 27 points while Kyler Kluge was the other Eagles player to score in double digits with 15 points. Hopkins countered with 20 points from Ishmael El-Amin, 19 ponts from Joe Hedstrom and 13 points from Zeke Nnaji. The Royals led by six points at halftime and pushed that lead in the second half. Eden Prairie senior center Micheal Grundhauser, right, gets both hands on the ball against Edina counterpart Derek Graf. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

Eden Prairie had seven days to prepare for the final Lake Conference game after losing 56-47 at Minnetonka on Feb. 17.

Section 2-4A play will being March 8 at the higher seed with the semifinals (5 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 11) and finals (7 p.m. March 17) at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.

