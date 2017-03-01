Jay Leno to headline annual PACER benefit

Comedian Jay Leno will provide the entertainment for the PACER Center of Bloomington’s annual benefit in Minneapolis.

The Bloomington-based organization will host its 35th annual benefit Saturday, May 13, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Leno is the former host of “The Tonight Show” and currently stars on CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

Proceeds from the annual benefit support PACER’s programs for children with disabilities and their families, and PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center. Tickets start at $75 and include a silent and live auction.

