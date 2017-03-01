Jaguars one step from the X

Boys hockey upsets Eastview, Burnsville to return to section final

One title is already in the books for Bloomington Jefferson boys hockey, Metro West Conference champions. Next on the to-do list: the Section 3AA title and a trip to Xcel Energy Center for next week’s state tournament.

Standing in the way is top-seed St. Thomas, ranked seventh in the final state poll.

Facing ranked opponents isn’t anything new for the Jaguars who played nine games against top-15 ranked teams including both No. 1s at the time, Eden Prairie and Stillwater.

With that being said, Jefferson posted a 9-15-1 regular season record to earn the No. 6 seed in a competitive Section 3AA bracket.

“Our schedule has to be top-five toughest in the state,” head coach Jeff Lindquist said. “It helped us know what to expect from those teams.” Jefferson teammates start the celebration with junior goaltender Evan Redepenning after he made 35 saves in a 3-2 win over No. 2 seeded Burnsville Saturday. He has 63 saves in two section games. (Sun Current photos by Mike Shaughnessy)

The payoff is the first section finals appearance since the end of the 2013-14 season, losing to Edina 5-1.

Jefferson secured its place in Thursday’s section final at Ridder Arena with a pair of one-goal wins in three days. Starting with a 2-1 upset of No. 3 ranked Eastview in Apple Valley on Thursday.

Junior Blake Camuel scored in each game to give him four goals and eight points on the season. Against Eastview, he tied it up just over five minutes into the third period before Tristan Larson converted on the power play for what would be the game winner at the 11:02 mark with assists from junior Alex Miller and senior Noah Ganske.

On Saturday, Jefferson traveled Inver Grove Heights to face No. 2 seed Burnsville at Veteran’s Memorial Community Center. Jefferson junior Nathan Johannes, left, jumps on a loose puck against Burnsville during the Feb. 25 Section 3AA semifinal win. (Sun Current photos by Mike Shaughnessy)

The Jaguars responded to each Burnsville goal with one of its own starting late in the opening period as Bob Lescarbeau scored a shorthanded goal 75 seconds after Burnsville made it 1-0. Hunter Jacobs and Tristan Larson set up Lescarbeau on the shorthanded goal at the 15:56 mark.

Once again Burnsville made it 2-1, 5:15 into the second period only to have that same Jags line come through 40 seconds later. Jacobs put the puck in the net with assists from Larson and Lescarbeau.

That would be all for Jacobs who took a five minute major for game misconduct. He also missed the section final.

Camuel put Jefferson ahead for good at the 6:33 point of the third period with assists from Prince Opponing and Alex Miller. Camuel brought the puck into the zone, lost the puck only to have Miller intercept a pass and find Camuel open on the backside of the play with a wide open net to shoot at. He didn’t miss. “(Camuel) is very good at knowing where the soft area is in the defensive zone and now he had two of our five goals in sections and has been playing better.

Jefferson’s defense combined with junior netminder Evan Redepenning to deny Burnsville on all five power play opportunities while making 35 saves for his eighth win of the season. The Jaguars also blocked 19 shots, despite being outshot by a 41-26 margin.

“Those were two very good teams and very quality wins for us,” Lindquist said as both were among the top teams in a very competitive South Suburban Conference. “We’ve had very good defensive play, solid goaltending and a general overall dedicated effort to get done what needed to be done.”

Not only did the Jags start the third period down a player on the ice but it fell to a 5-on-3 chance for the Blaze after Ganske took a two-minute tripping minor less than two minutes into the third period.

“What made it even more difficult was that we already killed off four penalties heading into the third period so they had an idea of what we were trying to do but to our kids credit they did it again,” Lindquist said.

Earlier in the season, Lindquist shifted personnel around in an attempt to jumpstart the scoring.

“We were losing 3-1, 3-1 and just a guy short,” he said, at which time they moved Larson up from the blue line for the first time since he started playing hockey. “He’s given us a nice boost up front and helped us out whenever we’ve needed it.” Larson has filled in on the penalty kill at both forward and defense, depending on the situation.

Conference title

Jefferson clinched the Metro West Conference title with a 6-2-0 record, tallying 16 points, three points ahead of Chaska and Benilde-St. Margaret’s who were each three points back with records of 5-2-1 and 4-2-1, respectively.

The Jaguars scored consecutive 3-2 wins over St. Louis Park on Feb. 11 and Chanhassen Feb. 14 in Bloomington to stay at the top of the standings before ending on a 5-1 loss at Benilde-St. Margaret’s Feb. 18.

Ahead of the final game, senior defenseman Lucas Panvica said it was huge for the team.

“We needed a confidence boost,” he said as the focus over recent weeks was putting together three complete periods. “Working hard for the whole game, not being complacent with leads or just giving up if we are down by goals.”

With one-goal leads, Panvica said it helped them be careful with the puck and motivation to play out the game with the conference on the line. “That’s huge because it hasn’t been done at Jefferson for eight years. It’s really good, something special to look back on and remember,” he said.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason