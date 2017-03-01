Edina girls earn high seed for section hoops tourney

Hornet boys score two wins

This is an exciting week for the Edina High girls basketball team as the Hornets begin their quest for a State Class 4A Tournament berth.

Edina enters the playoffs as the second seed in Section 2 behind Lake Conference rival Minnetonka. The Hornets (16-9) had a shot at the No. 1 seed, but lost to Minnetonka 60-50 in the final conference game Feb. 24 at Minnetonka’s West Gym.

“With three minutes to go, the game was tied,” said Edina head coach Matt Nilsen. “Minnetonka took the lead, and we had to foul at the end.” Edina forward Annika Jank, rebounding against Holy Angels above, led the Hornets to a 16-9 regular-season record. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Three players scored most of Edina’s points against Tonka. Junior guard Olivia Coughlin set the pace with 20, while senior forward Annika Jank and sophomore guard Macy Nilsen scored 12 each. Minnetonka junior guard Megan Walker led her team with 17 points.

“Liv [Coughlin] hit a few outside shots and was able to get to the basket,” said coach Nilsen. “Their defense tried to lock down on Annika.”

Edina was playing Bloomington Jefferson in a first-round section game as this edition of the Sun Current went to press on Wednesday, March 1. The winner will take on Shakopee or Chaska in the semifinal round Saturday, March 4, at Hopkins Lindbergh Center.

“Every team in our section is a good team,” said Nilsen. Minnetonka is the No. 1 seed, and Nilsen would like another shot at the Skippers in the championship game.

Hornet Boys

Last week was a good one for the Edina High boys basketball team.

After edging Minnetonka 63-62 Feb. 24, the Hornets had an easier time the following evening in downing Minneapolis South 94-71.

Junior guard Anders Nelson hit the game-winning basket with 15 seconds remaining against Minnetonka, and then teammate Luke Glenna stole the ball from a Skipper player to close it out.

Sophomore guard Jack Middleton led Edina with 12 points and Walt McGrory, the senior point guard, and Jimmy Connell, the senior forward, each scored 11 points. Derek Graf chipped in with eight.

In the win over South, two players had big nights for Edina. Nelson clicked for 29 points and senior forward Matt Hofrenning scored a career-high 25 points. Three other players scored in double figures – Graf with 12, Middleton with 11 and McGrory with 12.

The wins gave the Hornets a 16-8 season mark.

