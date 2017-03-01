Edina boys exert their authority

Playoff wins come easily

The Edina Hornets’ first two wins in the Section 6AA Boys Hockey Tournament were almost uncontested. But in the finals against Wayzata this Wednesday, March 1, head coach Curt Giles was expecting a much tougher game.

As this edition of the Sun Current went to press, Edina and Wayzata were battling for the state berth out of 6AA at the University of Minnesota’s Mariucci Arena.

In their playoff opener Feb. 23, the Hornets raced past Hopkins 8-0 at Braemar Arena, and then they beat St. Louis Park 7-1 Feb. 25 at Bloomington Ice Garden.

The Hopkins game was an open-and-shut case, even though the Royals put up a good fight. Captain Sam Walker of the Edina High boys hockey team is headed for the net after eluding two Hopkins defenders during the Hornets’ 8-0 Section 6AA playoff win Feb. 23 at Braemar Arena. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“Their coaches know what they’re doing,” said Giles. “The Hopkins kids never quit, but we stayed focused and got the job done.”

Evan Shoemaker, who has been hot lately, opened the scoring in the first period when he converted on assists from Luke Johnson and Max Borst.

Edina opened the flood gates with three more goals in the second period. Jett Jungels scored with his linemates, Lewis Crosby and Mason Nevers, assisting.

Then Luke Johnson scored a power-play goal from Jungels. Borst added a goal on Bjorn Swanson’s assist.

Edina continued to move the puck in the third period, scoring four more goals.

Captain Sam Walker scored from Johnson and Mike Vorlicky, then it was Crosby on the power play from Johnson. Vorlicky popped in a goal with Walker and Brock Boltmann assisting, and finally, Ryan Moon scored from Brock Boltmann and Mason Reiners.

Edina outshot the Royals 47-11 with Garrett Mackay picking up the win in goal.

The Hornets played a similar game against St. Louis Park, outshooting the Orioles 44-9.

Walker opened the scoring on assists from Jake Boltmann and Bram Scheerer. Also in the first period, Crosby scored from Jungels.

Ben Brinkman’s power-play goal put Edina ahead 3-0 in the second period. Crosby had the assist. Then it was Crosby’s turn as he scored from Jungels and Nevers.

A goal by Park’s Jonathan Sorenson momentarily slowed Edina’s momentum, and the second period ended with Edina leading 4-1.

In the third period, the Hornets continued to come on strong and scored three goals.

Brinkman netted a goal on the power play with Walker and Jungels assisting. Jungels then scored from Walker and Ryan Moon. The last Hornet goal was unassisted and short-handed from Scheerer.

Edina converted on three of six power-play chances as Park players spent 24 minutes in the penalty box. Mackay was the winner in goal with eight stops.

Last week’s wins gave Edina a 20-6-1 season record. Wayzata was 9-17-1 going into Wednesday’s championship contest.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]