Eden Prairie punches return ticket to state

Boys hockey team wins Section 2AA title, 4-3 over Holy Family

Eden Prairie took one giant step toward the 2016-17 season goal: a state boys hockey championship after clinching the Section 2AA title Wednesday night in a 4-3 win over No. 2 seed Holy Family at Mariucci Arena.

Third period goals from Hunter Johannes and Nicky Leivermann tied the game and put the section top-seeds ahead for good by the 9:55 mark of the final period.

Both game on shots from distance with Leivermann being on a well-executed play with a player advantage. Eden Prairie captain Nicky Leivermann carries the Section 2AA trophy to start the celebration with the student section behind the Mariucci Arena glass. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

Jarod Blackowiak took the draw in the Fire defensive zone, immediately drew the puck to Casey Mittelstadt at the top of the circle. Mittelstadt hit Leivermann with a pass before the senior defenseman slipped the puck past junior goalie Jared Moe.

“He put that in a jar,” Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith said about Leivermann’s goal. “Notre Dame is lucky to have him. When he decides he’s going to defend and play offense he’s incredible.”

The play off the draw is something the Eagles work on at practice, trying to get the puck to Mittelstadt.

“And if he can shoot, he’s got the shot to put it in the back of the net, but if he can’t, just give it a quick slide over and hopefully it goes in,” Leivermann said. “Quite honestly, I was just trying to shoot as hard as I could… luckily it just went in.”

Less than three minutes earlier Leivermann’s fed Johannes who’s shot beats Moe through the middle of his pads.

“We have a lot of believe in each other and we kept throwing guys out there and we knew we were wearing them down,” Eden Prairie coach Lee Smith said about the confidence level on the bench, despite being down a goal in the third period.

Senior Nolan Sullivan took a five-minute boarding major penalty with 32 seconds left in the second period.

The extended penalty gave the Fire 4:28 of man-advantage time to begin the third period.

They took advantage of the opportunity, scoring with less than 30 seconds remaining on the penalty to take a 3-2 lead.

“The whole game could’ve been over there,” Smith said after Sullivan tangled with Fire senior captain Matt Anderson before slamming into the board. After a couple minutes, Anderson skated to the bench with the training staff and started the third period on the power play.

“At the end (of the penalty kill), our shifts were really short and playing playoff hockey,” Smith said.

The drama at the end reached a new level as Johannes was sent to the penalty box for hooking with 56 seconds left, moments after the Fire pulled Moe for an extra skater with 70 seconds to go. Eden Prairie’s Hunter Johannes celebrates after tying the game in the third period Wednesday. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Eden Prairie’s penalty kill turned away all the chances until just before the final buzzer as goaltender Nick Wiencek preserved the lead by turned away a shot by Mack Byers in the closing seconds.

Wiencek made 25 saves as the Eagles gave up more than two goals for the seventh time in 26 games. He came into the game with a 1.66 goals against average and .932 saves percentage while helping Eden Prairie to a perfect 15-0 record in 2017 and the team moved to 20-0 when they score at least three goals.

Eagles senior Spencer Rudrud redirected a rebound from a shot by Casey Mittelstadt who slid hard into the boards after the shot, 7:56 into the contest for the opening goal of the game.

Holy Family’s Joe Hankinson tied the game up less than two minutes later off a congested Eagles goal crease.

The Fire took a 2-1 lead with a power play goal with Nick Michel tipping in a shot by Matt Olson, 7:26 into the second period before Mittelstadt was part of the second Eden Prairie goal to make it a 2-2 game heading into the final period.

Leivermann and sophomore Jack Jensen set up the goal. Eden Prairie senior Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists in the Eagles 4-3 win over Holy Family in the Section 2AA final at Mariucci Arena Wednesday. Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson

Looking ahead to state, “We know there will be eight great teams at that state tournament, there’s no bad teams in the field, if everyone wins out,” Smith said as they moved to 4-0 all-time against the Fire, winning the 2016 section semifinal game 4-2. “It will be a great field, here we go.”

“I give Holy Family a ton of credit just for the sake of that it was their first time here and you wouldn’t know it.”

Ranking this section final among the many under Lee’s tenure, this is among the best given the guys coming back for their senior season to give it one more try to get that illusive state hockey championship.

“This one ranks pretty high because (Mittelstadt) and (Sullivan) were back for one last chance at the state tournament and anything less than getting there would’ve been failure,” Lee said.

Mittelstadt appeared injured after the opening period goal but that didn’t deter the senior from taking a shift off.

“No question he was hurt on that goal but man, that kid is a warrior he didn’t want any shifts off,” Lee said. As the game progressed, Eden Prairie relied on two lines for the majority of the game. “I got a huge 18 seconds out of my third line on a faceoff in the offensive zone, just enough to give the guys a breather to finish it out.

“Who would’ve thought, but I put my two, three-year captains on the ice at the end to finish it off.”

Mittelstadt and Holy Family’s Anderson played before the prep season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.

