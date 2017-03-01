Eden Prairie clinches third place at state

A Rogge hat trick, a loss to Edina and shutout win over Hill-Murray draws season to a close

Eden Prairie head coach Jamie Grossman called over the to referee for the puck. Senior captain Naomi Rogge cleanly tipped a Crystalyn Hengler shot from the point past Forest Lake’s Josephine Bothun to give the Eagles (21-7-2) a comfortable 6-2 lead late in the second period.

She completed the hat trick and the head coach wanted to make sure she had the souvenir from the 6-4 Class AA state quarterfinal win over Forest Lake (20-7-2) Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Eden Prairie senior captain Naomi Rogge, middle, is congratulated by Sydney Langseth, left, and Olivia Sabin, right, after completing the hat trick during the second period of the state quarterfinal win over Forest Lake. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

“Coming out of the Minnetonka game we felt like we didn’t play our style of game and for us we just wanted to play three solid periods of hockey, no matter what happened we played a really good team and I felt we did that for 2-1/2 periods,” Grossman said after the state opener.

The reigning Class AA state champion Eagles received the No. 4 seed heading into state and jumped out to a 3-0 lead 73 seconds into the second period before building a 6-2 lead heading into the third period.

Rogge set up linemate Emily McLaughlin for the first of two times the pair connected for a goal coming 8:27 into the contest. Rogge, the senior captain, made it 2-0 after intercepting a Ranger pass along the boards near the face-off mark. She stickhandled the puck between a Forest Lake defenseman’s legs chipping a backhanded shot over the Rangers goalie, 15:25 in. Eden Prairie senior defenseman Sammie Morton joined Naomi Rogge on the Class AA All-Tournament team for her role in helping the Eagles claim the third place trophy. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

After the game, Rogge credited her one-on-one work against goaltender Alexa Dobchuk for helping her feel comfortable with the scoring move in crunch time.

“It just made it easy for me to be able to go one-on-one with the move and just go for it,” Rogge said before crediting McLaughlin’s head’s-up move to drive the Rangers skater toward Rogge with the puck to set up the play. “She made a great play for me.”

In practice, Rogge said Dobchuk comes up with a big save because she knows all of Rogge’s moves.

Rogge added second goal of the game 1:13 into the second period, shorthanded and the Rangers broke up the shutout bid 41 seconds later as Maddie Kolbow tapped in a loose puck in the crease.

The second Rogge-to-McLaughlin connection came on the power play at the 5:49 mark of the second period. Sammie Morton handed the puck off to Rogge for a blast. McLaughlin was on there on the edge of the goal crease to redirect the puck to make it 4-1. Nearly four minutes later, Crystalyn Hengler’s blast from the point was tipped home by Sydney Langseth to make it 5-1 only to have Forest Lake respond with another quick strike, this time with a long-range shot from just outside the hash marks.

The shot did something not many shots have done this season, found a way past Eagles junior goaltender Alexa Dobchuk who made 20 saves for the win.

Down 6-2 to start the third period, Forest Lake took shots and crashed the Eagles net for two goals to trim the defending state champions lead to 6-4 at 11:08 of the period with a second goal from Kolbow before Kayla Kasel made it a two-goal game at the 11:08 mark of the period.

A quick start for the Eagles was key to control the game but Rogge said, “it means nothing if you quit playing and I think you saw that towards the end of the third period when they scored two goals. We knew that these games weren’t going to be easy game throughout the whole thing so we need to keep playing.”

Playing with a little bit of an edge after being left off the First Team All-Metro, Grossman said, “We like angry Rogge, she tends to play really well and tonight we saw a determined young lady and that’s why she a finalist for Ms. Hockey.

“I think she’s had the best year, probably the most dominant goal-scorer in the state right now. I’m glad she’s on our team,” he said.

To get a hat trick at state, Rogge said she hopes it inspires the younger players. “It means a lot knowing I play for my teammates and whatever I can do to make them better in the end,” she said.

Third-place trophy

For the second time this season Edina shutout Eden Prairie. This time the game was for a spot in the state championship as the top-seeded Hornets used a 2-0 victory over their Lake Conference rivals to propel them to the program’s first-ever state title.

A scoreless opening period of the semifinal game gave way in the middle period as Lolita Fidler broke the game open with a goal at the seven minute mark. Nearly three minutes later Sophie Slattery made it 2-0 with a power play goal as Grace Bowlby assisted.

The Hornets added two empty net goals over the final three minutes of the game to extend the lead.

Eden Prairie returned to the ice Saturday afternoon to face Hill-Murray in the third place game. For the second time this season the Eagles came out on top, this time by a 6-0 result, the ninth shutout of the season for Dobchuk. Eden Prairie hosted the Pioneers back on Nov. 15 in a 4-2 Eagles win.

In the final game of the season, Rogge scored twice to build a 2-0 lead by the 4:20 mark of the second period. It took the Eagles just over five minutes to double that lead on goals from Hengler and Langseth. Henrichs and McLaughlin completed the scoring in the third period and Dobchuk turned away all 22 shots she faced.

Hengler and Henrichs goals came on the power play with Henrichs goal coming 47 seconds into the third period with assists going to Morton and Hengler. Rogge also assisted on two goals to give her 66 points on the season with 40 goals and 26 assists in 30 games.

