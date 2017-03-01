Bakers’ dozen wrestlers land on section podium

Kennedy ready to go with seven state entrants

Bloomington Kennedy had an impressive 13 wrestlers place in the Section 5AA individual tournament at Orono High School Feb. 24-25.

Of those Eagles, seven punched their ticket to compete in the Class AA state meet at Xcel Energy Center with a top-two finish in their respective weight class, many finishing above their seeded position.

Section champions include seniors Erick Cruz Lopez (195 pounds) and Noah Keith (170) and freshman Kole Krause (106). Kennedy freshman Kole Krause won the Section 5AA title at 106 pounds. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

Cruz Lopez won a 3-2 decision over Totino-Grace’s Nate Schutz for his 29th win of the season. The 3-2 decision came after he also handed Schutz a loss in the section team final.

Keith improved his season record to 32-4 and captured the section title by pinning Orono freshman Danny Striggow in 4:44.

Krause, a freshman, pinned Columbia Heights junior Edwin Pesantez in 2:51 of the championship bout for win No. 26 on the season.

Both Keith and Krause pinned their way through the bracket.

Runner-ups earning the second qualifying spot for state include: Allen Everson (113), Xavier Judge (132) and seniors Alchan Robbs (220) and Richie Juberian (285).

Robbs and Juberian each won a second-place wrestleback match, coincidently by fall.

Robbs (34-6) pinned Totino-Grace’s Hunter Christenson with nine seconds left in the second period. Juberian pinned Richfield’s Joe Williams at 3:13 of the match for his 26th win of the season.

Judge, a junior, lost in the championship final by way of a 5-1 decision against Fridley’ state-ranked junior Nic Fite but took the second state-qualifying spot at 132 pounds.

Judge improved his season record to 29-11. Kennedy junior Reese Averbeck, top, closed out his junior season with a 26-14 record and a third place finish at 138 pounds at sections. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

Kennedy senior Nathan Fosseen (182) won his third place match by a 6-2 decision over Fridley’s Nick Phillips to earn a chance at a state birth by way of a true-second place match against Orono’s Bobby Striggow. With a 39-3 record, Striggow pinned Fosseen in 53 seconds.

Vavorsky liked the way Fosseen competed in a very tough bracket to stand tall on the podium. “He wrestled very tough,” the coach said about the senior.

Junior Reese Averbeck (138) composed a 26-14 record by winning his third place match over Minnehaha-DeLaSalle’s Mathhew Lehman by fall at 5:49. He previously lost to Totino-Grace’s Connor Dehn so a true second place match wasn’t needed.

Everson, a sophomore improved to 20-16 on the season and secured the second qualifying spot at 113 pounds by pinning Fridley’s Gabe Allen in a brisk 43 seconds.

Junior Jake Leicht continued to run into tough luck. He missed sections with the flu after only recently being cleared to resume wrestling activities. Reese Averbeck leaves the mat with a win during the Section 5AA team final. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

“For a kid who lives and breathes wrestling, you feel so bad for him,” Vavrosky said. “That’s why you wrestle every opportunity you have.”

Senior Percy Willingham (160) placed fourth to close out his season with a 17-22 record taking Leicht’s spot in sections and was unseeded as a result.

Senior Alexis Franco (152) also finished out his prep career at sections winning his fifth place match with a pin of Minneapolis Patrick Henry’s Seakh Meenhar in 3:36 for his 25th win on the season.

Eighth grader Isaac Grams placed fourth at 145 pound after losing a 7-0 decision to Orono’s Nick Simafranca in their third-place match. Grams posted an 11-10 record.

Another place winner was freshman Bill Reineccius (126) who finished fourth after losing to Totino-Grace’s Josh Clark in the third place match by a tech fall at 4:09.

Tallying up the results, Vavrosky said Kennedy went 37-15 and in a points format would’ve piled up 280 points to win it, ahead of runner-up Totino-Grace with 260 points and third-place Fridley with 240 points.

Section coach of the year

Vavrosky was named Section 5AA Coach of the Year and will now be in the running for the Class AA Coach of the Year. Bloomington Kennedy wrestling coach Chuck Vavrosky gives direction during a dual meet at Wayzata Dec. 11. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“When that happens, it’s not for me but a reflection on the staff we have in place right down to the youth coaches,” he said. “What it shows is how well the program is doing as a whole. I can’t get the kids out and turn them into state entrants in one year. It comes down to recruiting them to come out and working with other people. I get to help with my assistants to put the finishing touches. It really is a tribute to them.”

For Vavrosky, the best reward is, “To see a kid believe in themselves at a high level. We’ve had so many successful wrestlers at the middle school, youth, high school and beyond and I’m proud that so many have gone on to win NCAA titles. So many kids get the love of the sport beat out of them that they leave the sport once their done. We have so many kids continue because of that love of the sport, which is cool to see.”

Jefferson

Jefferson competed in the Section 2-3A tournament with three placewinners in one of the toughest sections in the state including Apple Valley, Shakopee, Rosemount, Lakeville North, Prior Lake and Eastview.

The top Jaguars finisher was by freshman Nathan Keith at 170 pounds. He closed out the season with an 18-9 record by winning his fifth place match by fall against Rosemount’s Nate Weesner at 3:32.

Heavyweight junior Isaiah Codden placed fifth with a fall at 2:16 of his fifth place match to finish the season with a 20-7 record.

Jefferson junior Isaiah Allen closed out his season with a sixth place finish at 132 pounds.

He was pinned by Lakeville North’s Zack Flen in 3:46.

