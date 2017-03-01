A sense of urgency motivates Lake Conference hockey teams

Thursday, Feb. 23, turned into “Sense of Urgency Night” for three Lake Conference hockey teams, and their third-period heroics led to decisive wins.

In the State Class AA Girls Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center, Lake champion Edina (25-1-1) was a heavy favorite over unseeded Farmington (16-10-1), but the Tigers forgot they were supposed to roll over. The score was tied 1-1 after two periods, but in the third period talent won out.

Edina had goals from Lolita Fidler, Emily Oden and Sophie Slattery to skate away with a 4-1 victory. John Sherman

“All season, we have outworked teams in the third period,” said Edina senior forward Olivia Kilberg, who scored Edina’s first goal of the evening. “We found ways to bury the puck.”

“We have been playing some of our best hockey in the third period,” said Edina head coach Sami Reber. “And we have done that since the beginning of the season.”

“We’re a team that moves the puck and gets a lot of shots,” said Fidler.

To be exact, the Hornets had 53 shots against Farmington. The fact that only four went in is a credit to the Farmington goalie, Abby Bollig.

“Hats off to their goalie, she played a great game,” Reber observed.

Trojans Survive

The Wayzata High boys hockey team survived a first-round Section 6AA playoff scare against Armstrong/Cooper at Plymouth Ice Center. Like the Edina girls, the Trojan boys ran into a red-hot goalie.

With the score 0-0 at the end of two periods, Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary asked his players to stay the course.

“We had to stick with our game plan and wear them down,” he observed. “We just kept plugging away. Armstrong/Cooper won their conference title, and their goalie has been playing really well.”

Wings goalie Ethan Marsh had a great night with 32 saves, but the Trojans beat the Wings into submission with their constant attack.

“The two goals we scored early in the third period took the wind out of their sails,” said O’Leary.

The first of those goals was scored by junior forward Alex Sahli, who started the season on the JV team before earning a spot in the varsity lineup.

“Alex is a consistent role player, who works hard for his teammates,” said O’Leary. “It’s fun to see him get rewarded for his work.”

Logan Lindstrand scored the second goal, and then defenseman Grant Anderson tacked on an insurance goal. Finally, Sahli scored again to make the final 4-0.

Ike Taraszewski, another junior forward who opened the season with the JV team, showed his playmaking skills with two assists.

Tonka’ Flurry

Minnetonka High’s opening boys hockey playoff game in Section 2AA was a virtual duplication of Wayzata’s win.

Going into the third period at Pagel Activity Center, Chanhassen led 1-0 on Patrick Newell’s second-period goal.

Then, 38 seconds into the third period, Jack Bayless of Tonka scored the tying goal.

Back-to-back goals by freshman sensation Bobby Brink put the Skippers in front 3-1, and then goals by Max Cavanaugh and Jack Meredith provided a 5-1 cushion at the end.

“Anything can happen in playoff hockey,” said Minnetonka head coach Brian Urick, whose team outshot Chanhassen 41-19.

In each of the three games described above, the favored team had to reach deep in order to survive. That’s what playoff hockey is all about.

