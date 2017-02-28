Voters Guide: Richfield mayoral election

City Councilmember Pat Elliott faces political newcomer Dan Oxendale on the March 7 ballot for Richfield Mayor. The candidates, vying to replace former mayor Debbie Goettel, answered a questionnaire to provide insight on their views and approach to the mayoral seat.

Pat Elliott

Biographical info

Address: 6720 Oliver Ave. S.

Age: 69

Family: Wife – Kay, Children – Erin Conor and Shae (grandchildren – Grace and her soon to be little sister)

Education: B.E.S., JD

Occupation: Attorney

Years you have lived in the city: 45

Community/civic organizations involvement: Currently serving third term as city council member, council liaison to the Human Rights Commission and council liaison to the City Planning Commission

Have you run for any other office in the past? City Council Ward 1

Contact info: 612-270-6368

Q: Why are you running for mayor of Richfield?

A: I’m running to keep the focus on future growth, inclusivity and a community that is continually growing and changing to meet the needs of its citizens.

Q: As the city formulates a new Comprehensive Plan, what priorities should the plan include?

A: The plan should address a rational but creative strategy of development on the East 66th Street corridor, 77th Street underpass and Penn Central Commercial area as well as developing areas of mixed affordable and market-rate housing. Richfield should continue the development of pocket parks and green spaces to preserve its suburban atmosphere.

Q: How would you compare yourself to former Mayor Debbie Goettel in your policy views and approach to the job?

A: I do not compare myself to Mayor Goettel. I can attest to working well with her over the past eight years in implementing and formulating plans for moving Richfield forward and would expect if elected to move in the same trajectory over the remaining two years of the term.

Q: What needs to happen to promote community cohesion in a city as diverse as Richfield?

A: From my perspective, Richfield is cohesive largely because of its diversity. I was once asked by a local reporter how we explained the cohesion and my response simply that, “Good people make for a good community.”

Dan Oxendale

Biographical info

Address: 6429 Morgan Ave. S.

Age: 30

Family: I’ve been married to my wife, Kendra, for five years. Our son Luca just turned 1, and we have a beloved pup, Crosby.

Education: Associate’s degree in video production

Occupation: I work within the IT department at Minneapolis Public Schools as a field technician supporting teachers and students in the classroom.

Years lived in the city: 4 years.

Have you run for any other office in the past? I have no prior political experience. However, I have great pride in our city and will seek to bring fresh new ideas to our local government.

Contact info: facebook.com/danoxendaleformayor/

Q: Why are you running for mayor of Richfield?

A: I am running for mayor because I believe in making Richfield a city that residents feel proud to call home and where business, large or small, can thrive. I believe that great change can occur at a local level when people of all age groups and backgrounds get involved in their communities. My goal as mayor is to encourage involvement and a sense of community within our neighborhoods and make local government more approachable to our residents.

Q: As the city formulates a new Comprehensive Plan, what priorities should the plan include?

A: I see three major areas that need improvement in Richfield. The primary focus should be on smart (re)development within our city. Penn Avenue between Highway 62 and 66th Street has great proximity to commuters on the crosstown, and we should leverage that location to encourage residents not only from Richfield but from other surrounding cities to make our city a destination for both shopping and dining. In addition, the Hub Shopping Center off of 66th Street and Nicollet Avenue has great potential for vibrant and diverse retail.

Secondly, we should focus on housing that supports a wide range of needs and incomes. We need accessible housing for renters, first-time homebuyers and families who have outgrown their first home. This would encourage residents not only to stay in Richfield longer, but invest in our city and cultivate greater community.

Lastly, I would be a strong advocate for maintaining our high water standards and fight to keep our water supply safe and clean.

Q: How would you compare yourself to former Mayor Debbie Goettel in your policy views and approach to the job?

A: Debbie was a great advocate for the city of Richfield as mayor and sought the best for our community. I met Debbie at a local Rotary event a few years ago. She was very friendly and took the time to chat with me. As mayor, I will also seek to be approachable and available for residents to voice concerns or triumphs they see in our community as our former mayor had. I strongly support the view that Debbie held in 2014 when she voted against the tearing down of 18 homes in Richfield in order to widen 66th street between Penn Avenue and 35W. I believe in protecting our citizens from projects that will displace residents.

Q: What needs to happen to promote community cohesion in a city as diverse as Richfield?

A: A strong cohesive community is the result of years of hard work, intentional neighboring and cannot be created overnight. I believe our local government can provide the resources and insight to create programs that will foster community within our city, but ultimately it’s up to our residents to get out and meet each other.

Events like Penn Fest and Richfield’s Farmers Market are great opportunities to meet each other and to support our local economy. Personally speaking, National Night Out has been pivotal in meeting neighbors surrounding my family. I would like to see more events like this promoted within Richfield to foster authentic community and neighboring. When we create a city that residents are proud to call home, community cohesion is a natural byproduct.