Richfield girls hoops team shows improvement

Despite having won only two games during the 2016-17 season, the Richfield girls basketball team is confident heading into the Section 3AAA tournament. Richfield’s Breanna Wendland looks to make a play during game action from earlier this season. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Spartans struggled on offense for most of the season, but they were able to score 54, 43, and 45 points in losses to Cooper, St. Paul Central and Chaska last week.

“I think the big thing is they know they’re allowed to go out there and shoot,” Richfield head girls basketball coach Pam Quiram said. “We’re losing our games by 20, 30 points, but they have to shoot because the only way we’re going to get in the game is to put the ball in the bucket.

“We have told them over and over that they’re not going to get yelled at for shooting a shot. It has been good, it has built their confidence and most of them now are willing to put the ball up when they have a shot.”

Junior Mikayla Hallow-Tyler said the Spartans’ key to success has been the chemistry between every player on the team.

“We have finally learned how to start playing as a team,” Hallow-Tyler said. “We’re not giving up anymore.

“That doesn’t show up on the scoreboard, but that shows with the points we score. It’s almost like we forget the plays, but we now actually run through them and get the points we need.”

That chemistry has led to some big games from the Spartans’ top offensive weapons. Junior Breanna Wendland scored 23 points against Cooper, and added 20 in the season finale against Chaska. Hallow-Tyler aided Wendland with 13 against Cooper, while Selam Maher added 18 against Chaska.

“I’m able to make the plays now instead of the one who has to finish all the plays,” Wendland said. “With Selam [Maher] and Mikayla [Hallow-Tyler], and Corrina [Hartman], Molly [Stark] and Bri [O’Donnell], who are good at posting up so I can just get it in to them, I know I can pass it to them and they know what to do.

“It’s so much easier to have people that know how to do their jobs.”

Against Cooper, the Metro West Conference champions, Wendland said the Spartans saw a weakness and used it to their advantage.

“We attacked,” Wendland said. “They liked to reach, so we attacked and got and-ones, and then when they packed it in we started shooting from the outside.”

From the beginning of the season to now, Wendland said her team has taken a big step forward.

“There has been a lot of improvement from where we were in the first week,” Wendland said. “It’s pretty incredible how far we have come.

“Everybody wants the ball and we’re doing it as a team.”

Quiram agreed with Wendland that Richfield has played much better basketball as of late.

“Our big focus this year is to just get better every game,” Quiram said. “We spent a couple months trying to undo things and instill confidence and keep having fun at the same time.

“It has been good and they have done really well with that.”

While Richfield’s play has improved, it will have a tough time against Holy Angels in the Section 3AAA opener Wednesday, March 1. Holy Angels earned a 63-28 victory the last time the two teams played, but Richfield feels it can compete better this time.

“I had the girls watch it and I had them tell me what they need to do,” Quiram said. “The fact that they are recognizing things, we had 42 turnovers that game and we’re down to averaging 20 or under, and that will make a huge difference.

“They see the things we need to do better, they understand what we need to do better and we hope we can translate that to the court. They’re in the right mindset to go in and work hard at it.”

The Spartans will take on the Stars at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Academy of Holy Angels.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.