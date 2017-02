The Richfield STEM School PTO is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the art, music, technology and physical education departments at the school. The fifth-annual Ladies Night Vendor Fair is 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, in the lunch room of R-STEM, 7020 12th Ave.

A large variety of vendors will be selling their products and services. Additionally, the event will feature a silent auction.

The $3 entry fee includes food, beverages, massages and door prizes.