Opera fans invited to Arc’s Value Village

Arc’s Value Village Thrift Stores & Donation Centers of Bloomington will host a style event for opera lovers.

Value Village personal stylists will help music lovers of all genders find items that fit their personal style 7:30-10 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the store, 10546 France Ave.

Wine and light snacks will be served, and Perfect Fit by Marina tailoring will offer discounted on-site alterations.

The event is being coordinated in conjunction with Tempo, a professional group for young adult opera patrons.

Tickets are $25 and available through brownpapertickets.com. A portion of tickets sales will benefit The Arc Greater Twin Cities.

Info: arcsvaluevillage.org